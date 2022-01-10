Boomtown Biscuits & Whiskey to close Pendleton location

CINCINNATI — Boomtown Biscuits & Whiskey is closing its Cincinnati location later this month.

Owner Christian Gill announced on social media Monday that Jan. 23 will be Boomtown Pendleton's last day.

"Due to all of the surrounding circumstances that have plagued the industry over the last two years, it is untenable for us to continue in this environment," Gill said.

Gill said the restaurant's Union location at 9039 U.S. 42 will remain open "to provide 24k gold service and the consistency and high quality of the food we create." Boomtown opened in the Pendleton neighborhood in 2018, with its Union location opening in 2021.

In his announcement, Gill asked people to visit the Pendleton location in its final weeks to "share a biscuit and bourbon with us."

