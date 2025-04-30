You've probably heard ads pushing 'tariff-free pricing.' Should you buy now or wait?

CINCINNATI — Some retailers are now advertising "tariff-free pricing" to lure shoppers through their doors as businesses brace for possible price increases from international trade disputes.

Walk into stores right now and you'll see urgent warnings about "buy now before prices jump," with some retailers claiming prices could surge 25 to 30% after certain dates.

Consumer spending already slowing

Tariff talk has created confusion for shoppers and stores, and many consumers are already tightening their wallets.

"We have definitely seen that in the market," said financial advisor John Bovard.

The numbers don't lie. Major retailers are feeling the pinch as sales slump across the board.

"From Dick's Sporting Goods to Target, to companies like Walmart, they are seeing what they refer to as the consumer discretionary products — those optional purchases — are down for the year," Bovard said.

How retailers are responding

Businesses are scrambling to adapt.

"There's a lot of uncertainty around what this could mean for their pricing,” he said. “So they're trying to get customers in the door and they're also trying to get their supplies in as quickly as possible before they may be impacted by the tariffs."

You've probably heard the "tariff-free" ads on the radio. One ad from Jake Sweeney Mitsubishi says, "Hurry! Buy now before our tariff-free cars are gone!"

"I've seen this as well," Bovard said. "Companies are offering tariff-free pricing. The other thing that they're doing is they're getting more inventory in now. So, they're accelerating their purchases from their suppliers."

Products most likely to see price increases

Bovard warns that three categories are most likely to see price hikes soon:



Sporting goods from overseas

Clothing (especially items made in China)

Electronics like laptops, computers and printers

Key date to watch: July 9

There's a key date every shopper should circle on their calendar— July 9, when the current tariff pause expires.

"They did mention during the 90-day pause that they are going to try to negotiate and make deals with all of these different countries to potentially lower the trade imbalance. So what that could mean is it could mean lower costs," said Bovard.

Consumer tips: When to buy and when to wait

The silver lining here is Bovard said some of these international negotiations could lead to better deals and lower prices by mid-summer.

In the meantime, financial experts suggest holding off on big-ticket purchases unless you find a good deal. Focus on necessities until the tariff situation becomes clearer.

What to do now:



Hold off on big-ticket purchases unless you find a great deal

Focus on necessities until the tariff situation becomes clearer

Consider waiting until after July 9, when negotiations may lead to better pricing

Research product origins — items made in the U.S. may be less affected by tariffs

When a "tariff-free" deal might be worth it:



If you need the item immediately and can't wait

If the discount is substantial (more than the potential tariff increase)

If you're purchasing from the three high-risk categories and find a good price

