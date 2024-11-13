You no longer have to pay extra for non-dairy milk at Starbucks

Starbucks has rolled out its holiday menu, along with other changes that may make your next coffee run a little more affordable.

Starting this week, you no longer have to pay extra to substitute non-dairy milk in your coffee.

Starbucks customer Stephanie Madden said she never quite understood why there was an upcharge in the first place.

"I’m very happy because I don't think they should (charge extra),” she said. “I mean it’s milk. Milk is milk. So why do you have to pay extra for a different kind of milk? Just because it's not a cow's milk?"

Customers can now customize their drinks with soy, almond, oat or coconut milk at no additional charge.

“I think it's awesome. I mean, especially right now where everything's so expensive,” said customer Katie Hudson. “Anything that is a little bit cheaper, in my opinion, is great."

According to the company, drinks will now be about 10% cheaper for customers who order any type of non-dairy milk.

"Now I don't have to pay as much because it was like a 70 to 80 cent upcharge,” said Shemiah Irvin, a barista at the Starbucks in Rookwood Plaza.

Starbucks said substituting for non-dairy milk is the second most common modification, behind adding a shot of espresso.

"I feel like at least 85% of our customers get nondairy, so that switch was definitely important," Irvin said.

The changes come as an attempt to bring back customers after Starbucks sales dropped 2% in the United States and across the globe during the 2024 fiscal year.

"We have a clear plan, and we are already taking quick action,” said Starbucks CEO, Brian Niccol. “We will remind people why they love Starbucks, they will visit more often and we will return this company to strong growth."

Customers like Stephanie Madden said she’s happy with the recent change.

"As a mom with a toddler and yeah, any way I can try to save some money, so grateful,” she said. “I mean, it's a treat just to be able to go get a Starbucks, so it feels a little less guilty."

These changes come alongside the launch of the holiday menu.

This week I ordered a grande specialty drink with almond milk, and it was $6.25. I asked a company spokesperson if their holiday drinks increased in price this year but have not yet heard back.

Starbucks has committed to customers they will not raise menu prices through at least September 2025.



"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



Follow Taylor:

For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com