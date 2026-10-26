Woman's belongings ruined after storage unit leak. Who pays?

When Angela Clark opened her storage unit, she expected to retrieve some belongings.

Instead, she said she was greeted by the smell of mold.

"When I opened it up, I just smelled the mold instantly," Clark said.

She said furniture, keepsakes, and other possessions inside the unit had been damaged by water. Clark believes a leaky roof allowed moisture to seep into the unit, soaking many of her belongings.

"All my dressers are ruined, my nightstand is ruined," she said.

Among the damaged items was a couch she said she purchased just weeks before placing it into storage.

The damage went beyond furniture. Clark said some of the items carried sentimental value and cannot be replaced, including a jewelry box and her mother's purse.

"There's things in here that belonged to my mother and my father who have both passed away now," she said. "I can never replace any of that."

Many renters don't know who's responsible

Millions of Americans rely on self-storage facilities to hold everything from furniture and holiday decorations to family keepsakes and important documents.

But many renters don't realize that if something goes wrong, the storage company may not be financially responsible for damaged belongings.

WATCH as a woman discovers all her belongings in storage are ruined:

Storage unit warning: Who pays for damage?

In reality, coverage often comes through a homeowner's insurance or renter's insurance policy rather than the storage facility itself, according to the company SpareFoot.

Consumer advocates say renters should understand exactly what is and isn't covered before signing a lease.

"Ask directly who is financially responsible if something is damaged, and you should get that answer in writing," said Josh Planos of the Better Business Bureau.

The manager of Clark's facility pointed to the lease agreement, which states that obtaining insurance for stored property is the tenant's responsibility.

What to ask before renting a storage unit

Experts say consumers should do their homework before moving belongings into storage.

Questions to ask include:



Is climate-controlled storage necessary for the items being stored?

What security measures are in place?

What types of damage are covered by insurance?

Does the facility offer its own storage insurance policy?

What are the coverage limits?

Some storage companies offer in-house insurance policies, though coverage limits may be relatively modest. Consumers should carefully review policy details and exclusions before relying on that coverage alone.

The Better Business Bureau also recommends inspecting a unit before signing a contract.

Document problems immediately

If renters notice signs of water damage, pests, broken locks or poor maintenance, experts say they should report the issues immediately and keep records, including photos and written communications.

Clark hopes her experience serves as a warning to others.

"This is all of my belongings," she said. "How do you tell someone that they're just out of luck?"

Doing a little research before signing a lease could save renters thousands of dollars and prevent heartbreaking losses later, so you don't waste your money.

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