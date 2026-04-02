Why the week of April 12 is the best time to sell your home in 2026

CINCINNATI — Thinking of selling your home in 2026? You may want to list it this month if you want to get top dollar — and possibly even a bidding war — for it.

Rich and Heidi Mallory have been wanting to sell their condo and buy a new home, but that means giving up their current 3% rate.

"We've had this place 25 years, so the mortgage we've had on this place is quite a bit lower than where we are looking to buy now," Heidi Mallory said.

With mortgage rates falling in the past year from 7% to 6% (and briefly falling to 5.5% earlier this year), they decided it was finally time to make their move.

"The rates aren't extremely low right now, but they are lower than they were," Rich Mallory said.

WATCH as real estate experts show when to list your home for sale:

Why April 12-18 is the best week to sell your home

Why April is the sweet spot for buyers?

Homebuyers looking to move are approaching the "best time to sell," according to a new report in Realtor.com

It says the week of April 12-18 will have the most ideal market conditions for sellers in 2026.

"At a national level, this week represents a balanced selection of market conditions that favor sellers," the report says. "By balancing prices, inventory, demand, and market pace, sellers are expected to have a better-than-average selling experience by taking advantage of the best week."

April typically brings out the most eager buyers, especially families who want to move during the summer, before the next school year begins.

It also often brings competing offers, which result in a higher sale price.

"Homes during this week have historically reached prices 1.3% higher than the average week throughout the year, and are typically 6.6% higher than the start of the year," the report says.

Danielle Hale, chief economist at Realtor.com, says don't worry about timing mortgage rates, because no one can predict if they will head higher or lower soon.

"If you're in the market and you found a home that's a good fit, I think it makes sense to move forward," Hale said.

Plus, buyers can always refinance in a year if rates drop a point.

What if you are hoping to buy a home?

Realtor.com says the best time to make a purchase is in October, after the spring and summer rush.

Competition from other buyers is much lower because children are back in school, and few people want to move during the Christmas holiday season.

Hale said prices tend to fall as we get into the winter months, but if you wait beyond October, you'll most likely have fewer homes to choose from.

"If you're in the market and you found a home that's a good fit, I think it makes sense to move forward," Hale said.

Rich and Heidi Malloy said they're happy rates have dropped a bit from two years ago, so they can finally sell their condo.

"We're sitting pretty and glad we made the decision at this time," Heidi Mallory said.

So consider selling this spring, so you don't waste your money.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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