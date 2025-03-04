Why the price of one Hebron woman's haircut more than doubled in cost

HEBRON, Ky. — Getting a basic haircut can be expensive nowadays. One Northern Kentucky woman went to get a cut last month and was shocked to find out the price had more than doubled.

Typically, the salon is Lisa Austin’s happy place.

"When I walk in, I'm always feeling happy and good because they cut my hair they're great people they're friendly and nice," she said.

Austin said her salon in Hebron shampooed, cut and towel dried her hair, which normally costs her $23. But when she went to pay, she was told she owed $53.

"I just can't understand why a company jacks up their prices that high for just a simple haircut,” she said. “I was like uhhh, why is it going up? It's not like I’m getting a perm or a highlight."

We sat down with Austin to call the salon. The woman working the front desk explained what happened. She told us the pricing is based on a level system, meaning how much a service costs varies depending on the experience level of the hairstylist.

"That is good to know because Jeanette is the one who usually cuts my hair when it is $23," Austin said.

She had seen a different hairstylist in February and didn’t realize the same service would be much more expensive. To avoid a similar situation, be sure to ask how much a haircut will cost before you get the service, so there are no surprises afterward.

Watch the video below for other ways to save money on haircuts:

A closer look at the rising cost at hair salons

Utilize student haircuts

Beautyschoolsdirectory.comlets you search cosmetology and barber schools near you. If there’s one in your area, you can get discounted and sometimes even free haircuts from students.

Less frequent appointments

Try to stretch out the time between each appointment. If you opt for a shorter style, it's lower maintenance and typically requires less trips to the salon.

Take advantage of deals at your salon

Ask your stylist about discounts, promotions, or package deals.

Skip the styling

Often it will cost less if you ask to skip the blow dry and styling because it results in a quicker appointment, allowing stylists to book more clients.

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



Follow Taylor:

For more consumer news and money-saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com