Why are some eye doctors still charging for copies of your prescription?

Patients across the country are encountering unexpected charges for services that should be free, including fees for requesting eyeglass prescriptions and asking questions during routine checkups.

Susan Cruse discovered this firsthand during a recent annual eye exam when she requested a copy of her prescription — a standard practice she'd done for years without charge.

"And they told me that will be $45, and I was like $45, I've always gotten it for free!" Cruse said.

The receptionist explained the office was under new management, with Cruse saying her original optometrist had been "gobbled up by the big boy zone, so I guess things are different."

However, federal law is clear on this issue.

Under the FTC's Contact Lens Rule of 2021 and Eyeglass Rule of 2024, eye doctors are required to provide prescriptions free of charge in all 50 states.

The federal regulations prohibit any additional copy fees, paperwork charges, or office fees on top of the free prescription requirement.

Why are some eye doctors still charging for copies of your perscription?

You should also not be required to purchase any glasses or contacts, but just pay for your exam.

Other doctor office fees to watch for

But prescription fees aren't the only unexpected charges patients are facing.

Whitney Darnell encountered a different type of surprise fee during her annual physical when she noticed an unusual sign on the wall — so unexpected that she photographed it with her phone.

"Please be advised that additional charges may be applied if issues outside the regular examination are discussed during your annual visit," the sign read.

The warning meant extra questions could result in extra fees.

"I did have some questions I didn't ask because I didn't know what that sign meant," Darnell said.

Her doctor explained the policy was designed to keep annual checkups to a reasonable time and prevent backing up other waiting patients. However, the experience left Darnell feeling frustrated.

"I was kinda shocked that was being nickel-and-dimed and that made me unhappy," she said.

According to Consumers' Checkbook, these types of extra charges are becoming increasingly common, including facilities fees and administrative fees. The organization suggests patients ask about potential additional charges upfront before their appointments.

For patients facing prescription fees, experts recommend gently reminding eye care providers about federal law requirements to avoid unnecessary expenses.

That way you don't waste your money.

