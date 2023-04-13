Why are so many prescription drugs so hard to find?

Millions of Americans have been struggling with shortages of prescription medicines ever since the pandemic hit 3 years ago. But while most things are getting back to normal, the shortages of some prescription medications have gotten worse in 2023.

Christine Wood has family members who have been taking Adderall for ADHD for several years. But in the past few months, she says, "it has become harder and harder to find these medications."

Every pharmacy near her has been out of the generic version, she says.

"You check on it and it is not there," she said. "And the reason is they don't have the generic. Insurance wants you to buy the generic instead of the name brand."

So she has been forced to buy the much more expensive name brand, which her insurance won't cover.

"They can't get it in generic," she said, "but you can pay for it out of pocket. I believe my last order was going to be $475."

Many families simply can't afford that.

Other medications hard to find this year

Adderall is just one medication in short supply right now, according to pharmacists.

Others include:



Amoxicillan, an antibiotic.

Epinephrine, used in the popular EpiPens.

Prednisone, for asthma.

Albuterol, for breathing problems.

Ozempic, for diabetes... now also a weight loss drug, that has seen a surge in demand as a result.

Several cancer treating drugs.



An MSNBC investigation blames a combination of record demand, plus shortages of key ingredients from foreign countries.

Adderall, for instance, use amphetamine as an ingredient, a tightly regulated drug in limited supply.

Psychiatrist Andrew Sylvester says your doctor may be able to help.

"If patients can't find a pharmacy that has any, that's when we recommend that they talk with their physician, who is prescribing their medication, about other alternatives," he said.

Christine Wood says she can't afford to pay hundreds of more dollars per month.

"People can't afford the name brands," she said. "And if your insurance won't agree to pay for these name brands since there are no generics available, people are going without medications."

The American Society of Health System Pharmacists, ASHP, keeps a running list of drugs in short supply.Until Congress or the FDA step in, pharmacists believe that medication shortages are likely to continue.

Things patients can do



Try other pharmacies, but know that you will have to transfer your prescription there.

Talk to your doctor about other medications that may work.

Try online pharmacies approved buy your medical insurance.

Ask your insurance company if they can cover the name brand, explaining that you cannot find the generic.

That way you don't waste your money.

