With flu season in full swing, here's how to save on medicine

CINCINNATI — According to the Centers for Disease Control, 7.5 million people had the flu so far this season.

With a few months of flu season still ahead, we're not out of the woods yet. Over-the-counter (OTC) medications aren't cheap, but there are strategies to manage symptoms while keeping costs down.

WATCH: Pharmacist shares best advice for saving on cold and flu medicine

Here's how to save on cold and flu medicine

Generic vs. name brand: The 85% savings opportunity

Many parents, like Tess Brown, instinctively reach for name-brand medications when their children are sick.

"I think my mama bear instinct is to go for that, that brand recognition ... for me, it's an added layer of protection if I'm going for the big name brand," Brown said.

However, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), generic medications can cost up to 85% less than name-brand medications and are just as effective, using the same active ingredient.

"We can use the private labels totally comfortably, they're gonna work the same way," said Kevin Day, pharmacist and president of Day's Pharmacy.

Taylor Nimmo wants to hear from you. You can contact her here:

Skip multi-symptom products to save money

Multi-symptom products, such as DayQuil or NyQuil, are convenient but more expensive. You may be paying for ingredients you don't need.

GoodRx recommends buying single-ingredient products to focus on your specific symptoms, which often costs less.

Try non-drug remedies first

Day says customers often come in seeking expensive products like Flonase or Astepro for cold and flu symptoms.

"A lot of times, what they really need is to rinse out their nasal passages. We use a nasal spray ... oftentimes, that non-drug remedy is just as good for the symptoms as some of the drugs that may cost $17, $35," Day said.

Money-saving strategies for OTC medications

Use pre-tax dollars

OTC cold and flu medicines are FSA and HSA-eligible

Find coupons and compare prices

GoodRx offers coupons on OTC medications and vitamins

The Flipp app lets you search for products like "acetaminophen" or "cough syrup" to find the lowest price across multiple stores

Stock up during the off-season

Cold and flu season drives up demand and prices. Buying during warmer months or on clearance can help you stock up for next year, so you don't waste your money.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



Follow Taylor:



For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com