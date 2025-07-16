CINCINNATI — If you've ever stood in the grocery checkout line wondering why your digital coupons didn't work, you're not alone.

That's why I put together this guide based on your concerns to help you navigate coupon apps so you aren't leaving money on the table.

Why digital coupons matter

Digital coupons can be a game-changer for saving money at the grocery store — if you know how to use them.

When I asked on Facebook about challenges with digital coupons, the responses were telling.

"Kroger digital coupons are too hard for seniors to use," one commenter said.

Another joked, "You need to have an IT degree to use them."

I hear you, it can be confusing. That's why I'm breaking down Kroger's digital coupon system into simple steps anyone can follow.

How to use Kroger digital coupons: A step-by-step guide for shoppers

Step 1: Create a Kroger account

What you'll need: An email address



Visit Kroger.com Click the "Sign In" button at the top of the page Select "Create Account Enter your email address and follow the prompts to complete registration

Step 2: Download the Kroger app

Why this helps: The app makes finding and using coupons easier while shopping in the store



Open your device's app store (Apple App Store or Google Play) Search for Kroger Download and install the free Kroger app Sign in using your newly created account

Step 3: Find the savings

Where to look: The digital coupons section contains all available deals



Open the Kroger digital app Tap "Digital Coupons" in the menu Browse through available offers by category or search for specific items

Step 4: Clip your coupons

How it works: Clipping links discounts to your Kroger Plus card



Tap the plus sign (+) or hit "clip" next to any coupon you want to use Confirm the coupon is added to your account (it will show as "clipped") Review your clipped coupons before shopping to know what deals to look for

Step 5: Redeem at checkout

Critical step: This is where many shoppers miss out on savings



At the register, enter your phone number on the keypad OR Scan your Kroger Plus card from the app or physical card Verify that discounts appear on your receipt before paying

Bonus tip: Use QR codes while shopping

Shopper-friendly feature: QR codes make adding coupons even easier

You'll find scannable QR codes:



On store shelves

In weekly ads

Near sale items

Simply scan the QR codes with your phone's camera to instantly go directly to those coupons, so you can easily clip while shopping.

New option: Paper copy of digital deals

Good news for those who prefer paper: Kroger has introduced a paper alternative. Kroger now offers a paper copy of weekly digital deals that you can:



Pick up in-store at the customer service desk Scan at checkout instead of clipping coupons online

What's next for Kroger coupons?

Many shoppers have asked: "Why can't all digital coupons automatically download to your Kroger Plus card?"

I took this concern directly to Kroger corporate, asking why discounts don't automatically apply for Plus Card members. They responded with this statement:

“At Kroger we keep prices low every day and strive to accommodate all customers. We understand that not all customers choose to engage digitally when shopping with retailers. Customers who would like to take advantage of digital coupons and do not have a digital account, can receive the discounted pricing at any customer service desk. Customers without digital accounts also have access to many other benefits when shopping with Kroger, including everyday pricing, weekly promotions, fuel rewards and additional ways to save.

Despite the industry increasingly moving away from print weekly advertisements and coupon offers, Kroger still offers substantial non-digital savings. Many savings opportunities are available non-digitally, and Kroger remains committed to offering more value to our customers that’s clear at the shelf.”

