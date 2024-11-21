Where to find 'Wicked' merchandise as blockbuster set for huge opening weekend

MASON, Ohio — The "Wicked" movie premieres in theaters Friday, with some early showings starting on Thursday. It's expected to breathe life into the box office just ahead of Thanksgiving.

Many are comparing the hype to the "Barbie" movie last year and are hoping "Wicked" can recreate that same movie magic. In addition to its expected performance in the theaters, "Wicked" could break records with merchandise sales.

"Wicked" has captured the attention of people of all ages, including 9-year-old Valentina Andrew from Mason.

"One of my favorite singers is Ariana Grande and like, I like musicals," she said.

She had her eye on some "Wicked" gear at Target this week.

"I'm looking for the 'Wicked' book, the dolls, the cup, the bows and the merch," Valentina said.

It's a green and pink takeover at Target.

"We’re really excited about the 'Wicked' movie," said Seth Horvath, store manager of the Target in West Chester. "Target has a great partnership with them this year. We have great merchandise for kids and adults."

Horvath said he anticipates the "Wicked" merchandise they have left in stock may sell out by the premiere, but Target isn't the only store defying gravity.

"Ulta has a line that represents 'Wicked,'" Horvath said. "We had a Starbucks drink that launched as well as Starbucks cups with the 'Wicked' theme as well."

Yep, Starbucks has "Wicked"-themed drinks for a limited time. Glinda's Pink Potion is a mango dragon fruit Starbucks refresher with coconut milk and ruby red cookie crumbs. Elphaba's Cold Brew is topped with frothy matcha foam and a peppermint kick.

There are also "Wicked" Crocs, "Wicked" Stanley cups, as well as "Wicked" collections in stores like H&M and Forever 21.

"The 'Wicked' Lego merchandise has just been a huge hit as well," Horvath said.

"Wicked" is predicted to make more than $100 million on opening weekend. Valentina and her friends are making plans to see the movie this weekend.

"Probably like Saturday," she said. "Yeah, I think that if anyone sees the trailer, they should watch it."

Of course, the movie theaters have gotten in on the action, too. AMC theaters have a "magnificent mix" of pink and green coated popcorn. You can save $2 on the "spellbinding snack pack" if you're an AMC Stubs Premiere member. If you buy a large drink or popcorn, you can get it in a collectible "Wicked" cup or tin.

If you're planning to see the movie opening weekend, buy your tickets ahead of time to secure your seats, that way you don't waste your money.

