CINCINNATI — Grocery inflation is climbing again, but you don't have to pay full price. Some of the biggest retailers are cutting prices on popular items — and a few deals are only available for a limited time.

Here's a breakdown of where to save money this week.

Costco cuts prices on Kirkland favorites

Costco recently slashed prices on some of its most popular Kirkland products. Here's what costs less right now:

Crispy wings — $2 less

Milk chocolate almonds — $1 less

Golf balls — $3 less

King-size sheets — $10 less

Company leaders said in a recent earnings call that the price cuts are a strategic move to boost sales in some of its key categories.

WATCH: How you can save on Father's Day grocery deals

Where to find the best grocery deals for Father's Day this week

Kroger rolls out Father's Day grilling deals

Kroger is focusing on limited-time deals and Father's Day grill-out promotions. Danielle Gentry, a Kroger representative, broke down some of the biggest markdowns available this week.

"One of the favorite things we know people love doing for Father's Day is cooking out," Gentry said.

If grilling is on the menu, Kroger has deals worth knowing about.

"If you're looking for a great deal on wings … we have this huge bag for $20," Gentry said. "We have a deal going on right now where you can get chuck short rib for $8.99 a pound, and we also have pork back ribs for $2.99 a pound."

Meijer offers surf-and-turf for dad

For those planning a special Father's Day dinner, Meijer is offering a surf-and-turf deal:

Ribeye steaks — $13.99 per pound

Lobster tails — $13.99 for a two-pack

Kroger is giving away 100,000 free pints of ice cream — but you have to act fast

Starting Friday at noon, Kroger is giving away 100,000 pints of ice cream for free. Last year, all 100,000 were claimed in less than 48 hours.

Here's how to claim yours:

Visit freekrogericecream.com Friday at noon Clip the coupon Redeem it in store through July 3 — while supplies last

Miss the giveaway? Customers can still get $1 off any 2 pints through July 3.

Still need a Father's Day gift? Save at the pump, too

Kroger is offering 4x fuel points on gift card purchases this week. That means you can pick up a last-minute gift for dad and save money at the gas pump.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



Follow Taylor:



For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com