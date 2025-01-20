Where to find cheap party supplies, with Party City closing stores

Between birthdays, retirements and holidays -- most of us plan at least one party a year.

So with Party City closing stores, some shoppers may wonder about their best options for finding balloons, plates and other party favors at a good price.

No need to worry though, there are still plenty of places to save on those supplies.

"We have all the little details that you need to take your parties to the next level," said Heather Matthews, who handles marketing for her family's 80-year-old party supply store, Cappel's.

Retailers like Cappel's are stocked with swag for the Super Bowl.

"We have all the party supplies for the Super Bowl, the plates and cups," Matthews said.

Need something for Valentine's Day, St. Patrick's Day, or Mardi Gras? Locally-owned party supply stores typically have what you need.

"Garlands and paper supplies," Matthews said while showing off a wall of Mardi Gras beads, hats and masks.

Ways to save on decorations and supplies

When buying decorations, smart shopping expert Trae Bodge suggests purchasing neutral colors that you can use again, as opposed to theme-specific plates or other decor.

"Metallics are good, like silvers, gold... basics like white and black," she said. “Obviously, if you have younger kids and they have a certain theme, you might have to jazz things up a little bit.”

When that's the case, Bodge says never underestimate the power of a good coupon, "I checked CouponCabin today searching party supplies, and found very generous offers at Michael's and also at Oriental Trading."

Where to turn for helium balloons

Party City stores are famous for helium balloon inflation, a must for many parties.

With those stores closing, Marlene Gilbertson of Cappel's says you can order balloons off a site like Amazon, but she says they won't come filled with helium, which her store will do for you.

You can also ask your local craft shop, dollar store, Kroger, Walmart, Publix or other grocer about balloons, as many sell balloons and will fill them with helium for you.

But not all stores will fill balloons purchased from a different retailer, so call ahead before you come in with a handful of uninflated balloons.

Bodge's final savings tip is to take advantage of clear-out sales at Party City stores while you can.

“They will be clearing out their merchandise and so everything will be on clearance," she said. "So you might want to consider stocking up there."

Link to Party City: https://www.partycity.com/

As of mid-January, Party City advertised savings of up to 75% off on its website.

With a locally-owned party shop though, Matthews says you won't end up with the same display as everyone else.

"It's unique to you, your vision," she said. "You are not just buying something that is prepackaged, that someone else is going to have."

That way your party stands out, and you don't waste your money.

