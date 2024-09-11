Watch Now
MoneyConsumerDon't Waste Your Money

Actions

Where do you get your burger and fries? Comparing prices, sizes at McDonald's, Wendy's and more

We went to four popular restaurants — Wendy’s, McDonald’s, Burger King and Five Guys — and ordered the same thing: a small cheeseburger and a small fry. We brought them all back to our newsroom and weighed them using a food scale to find out which restaurant gets you the most food for the best price.
Fast Food
Posted
and last updated

CINCINNATI — Fast food is a fact of life for busy families on the go. The reality is sometimes you just need to swing through a drive-through to grab dinner, but even that can be expensive nowadays!

We went to four popular restaurants — Wendy’s, McDonald’s, Burger King and Five Guys — and ordered the same thing: a small cheeseburger and a small fry. We brought them all back to our newsroom and weighed them using a food scale to find out which restaurant gets you the most food for the best price.

Here’s what we found:

Cheeseburger:

  • McDonald’s: 4.3 oz
  • Burger King: 4.1 oz
  • Wendy’s: 4.2 oz
  • Five Guys: 6.6 oz

Fries:

  • McDonald’s: 1.9 oz
  • Burger King: 4.3 oz
  • Wendy’s: 3.8 oz
  • Five Guys: 8 oz

 Price:

  • McDonald’s: $5.18
  • Burger King: $5.49
  • Wendy’s: $4.64
  • Five Guys: $11.58

So, what’s the verdict?
While Five Guys gave us a lot more food, the price was more than double some of the other restaurants.

The other three restaurants were comparable in price and weight, only separated by a few ounces and a few cents.

Excluding Five Guys, McDonald’s had the biggest burger and Burger King gave us the most fries. However, Wendy’s was the cheapest at just $4.64.

Keep that in mind next time you need to pick up burgers and fries for the family, so you don’t waste your money.

In a few weeks, we’ll be comparing the meal deals at Burger King, Wendy’s and McDonald’s to find out which is the most bang for your buck.

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:

Follow Taylor:

For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com

More Don't Waste Your Money news:
Hacked Facebook friends offering bogus Taylor Swift tickets How to stop campaign texts and calls this election season Cincinnati pediatrician breaks down how families can save on health care costs

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Don't Waste Your Money promo

Your source for deals, product reviews and consumer news.

Have a problem?
Send us an email, at jmatarese@wcpo.com or Taylor.Nimmo@wcpo.com or message John on Facebook and Taylor on Facebook.