June is an excellent month for finding gifts and outdoor equipment, as retailers offer great deals for Father's Day, graduations and summer adventures.



At Benchmark Outdoor Outfitters, the shelves are filled with summer gear, including backpacks, camping chairs, and popular coolers.

"We have the Yeti Tundra, their most classic cooler," said Max Artbauer, a salesman at Benchmark.

For budget-conscious shoppers who flinch at the price of Yeti or Stanley products, Artbauer suggests alternatives like Hydroflask water bottles or affordable Nalgenes.

"It's just basic. $16, the hiker classic," he said, referring to the Nalgene water bottle.



Consumer Reports' deals editor Samantha Gordon says June brings numerous promotions on gifts for Father's Day and graduations, particularly for tech products, power tools, lawn care equipment and classic "dad" gifts.

CLICK HERE for Consumer Reports' list of the best June deals.



“We're looking at smart speakers, wireless and Bluetooth speakers, smart watches tend to be a big one, fitness trackers, headphones," Gordon said.

"There are special offers there because people are looking for those standard ‘gift for dad’ items. The more stereotypical the item is, the more likely you're able to find a discount on it," she said.

Watch as we tour a store offering great deals in June:

What to buy in June, and some things to wait on

Some things to wait on

However, Gordon cautions shoppers to hold off on bigger purchases for a few weeks.

"Amazon has already teased that they will be holding another Prime Day in July, and with that, a lot of other retailers have big sales as well," she said.

Furthermore, laptops usually see considerable markdowns in July ahead of back-to-school shopping.



Back at Benchmark Outfitters, Artbauer stresses that June provides the best selection of outdoor gear of the year, with ample inventory of clothing, shoes and boots.

"There is no better time than this month, for sure,” he said.

That way, you don't waste your money.



