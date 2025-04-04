What to buy in April, with tariffs and higher prices on the horizon

In April, Spring Savings is the name of the game, and it features competing sales events at big-box retailers.

Lowe's is holding its annual SpringFest with lawn and gardening equipment sales, and Home Depot is advertising Spring Black Friday deals.

Typically, April is a slower month for deals before the next big sales event: Memorial Day weekend in May.

But newly announced tariffs added a new twist this spring.

Outside one hardware store, we spotted this notice regarding Weber grills: "Beat the tariff increase on Weber! Coming May 1, Weber grills will see a 10-20% price increase."

WCPO Weber grills tariff warning at Ace Hardware

That means shoppers can wait for better deals in May or take a chance with deals they see in April.

Deals on lawn and garden

After a stuffy winter, you may be ready to dive into yardwork, like Lauren Anderson, who is stocking up for spring.

"Some perennials and shrubs for landscaping," she said, shopping at Baeten's Nursery & Greenhouses.

Owner Todd Baeten said April is a great time to buy mulch, grass seed, and hardy flowers like pansies or other early bloomers.

He cautions against buying annual summer flowers, but unless they are in a pot, you can move them indoors.

"Hanging baskets can always be brought inside," he said. "A lot of people will buy those a little early to get the color combinations they want."

According to Consumer Reports, shoppers can find April deals on tools and accessories, such as:



Lawn mowers

Leaf blowers

String trimmers

Chainsaws

Watch as we visit a garden center as we learn what to buy during April:

What to buy in April, and some things to wait on

Spring cleaning

Consumer Reports Deals Editor Samantha Gordon said shoppers can also find discounts for spring cleaning indoors.

"Vacuums and steam mops, carpet cleaners -- air purifiers are a big one this time of year," she said, "so you can look for discounts around items like that to kick off your spring cleaning if you need those new items."

Early Mother’s Day deals

Since Mother's Day comes early this May, falling on May 11, expect Mother's Day deals to crop up toward the end of the month.

Gordon recommends shopping for early deals on clothing, jewelry, and even early flower deals.

"Those online delivery services will have some discounts potentially around there," she said, "some special offers."

Baby gear

If you have a little one who needs a new car seat, Target's next car seat trade-in event is taking place in Spring 2025, according to the retailer's website.

By trading in an old, expired, or damaged car seat, customers get a 20% off Target Circle Bonus toward a new car seat or other select baby gear.

Is this something to plan for in April? Maybe. The official start date has not been announced.

But if you're all in on sprucing up the yard this spring, April may be the best time to start saving at your local garden centers.

As for larger outdoor items, Memorial Day sales might be your best bet.

"You will see the best prices then if you can wait," Gordon said, "but if you're really looking to get things ready now, you will see discounts."

That way, you don't waste your money.

