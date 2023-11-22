What to buy at Black Friday sales, what to hold off buying

The deals are now going live: toys, electronics, appliances, and clothes, all on sale for Black Friday,

The toughest part, though, is figuring out where and when to shop.

Pamela Mikeela was taking her two young children through Walmart earlier this week, where they were scoping out some of the hottest toys.

"They want Barbies," she said, "and a lot of other things."

But with many budgets tight this year, Summer and Ron Swift (no relation to Taylor) will be careful how much they spend on their 2-year-old son.

"We have a lot of expenses, a lot of money we need to spend," they said.

Meg Streit, Editor-in-Chief of Scripps'Simplemost Mediaand Don'tWasteYourMoney.com, said "Black Friday really has become a season."

From mom and pop stores to big-box retailers, she said, "they all want to get in on the Black Friday action."

What to buy this week

As for the deepest discounts, Streit says this is the week to buy electronics, including "laptops, TVs, iPhones, iPads, and gaming systems."

It is one of the few times of the years where you will find discounts of up to $100 on Apple products, such as iPads and Apple Watches.

You will find some of the best prices of the year on PS5 and XBox bundles, often with Madden or Call of Duty included for $499.

Another big category, Streit says, is small appliances.

"You will find great deals on robot vacuums," she said, as well as power tools, blenders, and slow cookers, and of course, big TVs.

Most major retailers are offering 65 inch 4KTVs for around $300.

And while you may have already pulled your decorations out of the attic, Streit says sales on holiday items are really popular this year.

And Streit says look for unique gifts, such as "matching family pajamas for Christmas morning."

If your head is spinning, don't worry: You will find full reports about the best deals at all the major stores at DontWasteYourMoney.com.

Things not to buy this week

But don't forget to stay on track so you don't overspend.

"It's not actually a deal if you weren't planning to buy it," Streit cautioned.

Also, Black Friday traditionally is not the best time to buy bedding or exercise equipment. Those see big markdowns in January, with giant "white sales" on blankets, sheets, pillows, and more, and fitness sales after New Year's.

Also, you tend to find more travel deals on Cyber Monday or Travel Tuesday next week.

But the best thing these days, though, is that there is no longer any need to line up at stores. It is all online.

Walmart's Scott Raken says you can now enjoy Thanksgiving as you plan your shopping, because major stores will be "closed on Thanksgiving again, so associates can be with their families, and customers can be with their families."

That way, you don't waste your money.

__________________________________

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com