What to buy, and not buy, in April

The month of April brings spring showers, flowers and some great deals in the store.

But unlike February, with its President's Day sales, and May, with Memorial Day, April doesn't have a lot of big sale weekends.

Instead, it’s more about buying things you can enjoy outdoors and things to help with spring cleaning — both indoors and out.

Cleaning discounts

Samantha Gordon, the deals editor for Consumer Reports, said to expect a lot of discounts on vacuums.

"Whether that's handheld vacuums or robo vacs, robo mops or stick vacuums, whatever you're looking for there are a lot of discounts there," Gordon said.

She said you will also find markdowns on carpet cleaners, steam cleaners and home air purifiers, as people clean their homes for spring.

Next, Gordon recommends looking for deals on products for cleaning up your lawn.

"Whether that's lawnmowers, or chainsaws, or string trimmers or leaf blowers," she said.

Great sales on the great outdoors

But Gordon said you don’t have to wait for Memorial Day sales to spruce up your outdoor space.

"Look for things like patio umbrellas and patio furniture, which tend to be discounted early in spring," she said.

Gordon said even with promises of sales, you should always do some comparison shopping before buying.

And that starts with checking different products tested by Consumer Reports, plus Consumer Reports lists of the best deals on those products.

What to wait on? TVs and appliances typically see huge markdowns for Memorial Day sales.

While you will find some good deals on those in April, the biggest sales come a few weeks later.

That way you don't waste your money.

