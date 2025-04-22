Westwood homeowner pleading for city to address cause of costly sidewalk repairs

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati homeowner has been tasked with either repairing his uneven sidewalk or facing thousands of dollars in city fees.

Edward Stephens, who lives on Cincinnati's west side, received a notice from the city demanding he make repairs by June 2 or he will face a hefty bill.

According to city code, Cincinnati homeowners are responsible for maintaining the sidewalk in front of their homes. Unfortunately, for Stephens, this isn't first issue with sidewalk repairs.

“Over the past 20 years, this tree has been bringing roots and pulling the sidewalks up,” Stephens said.

He said the underground roots of the two large trees in his front yard are the cause of ongoing damage. He’s fixed the problem twice already, but issues continue to arise.

In February, Stephens said he noticed his neighbors kept tripping on the uneven ground. He said it was a safety hazard, so he decided to report it. He called the city to come check it out.

The city conducted an inspection and classified his sidewalk as an "emergency status," giving him three options:



Hire a licensed contractor to fix it Attempt to repair it himself Allow the city to repair it, which would cost approximately $2,700

Despite his proactive attempts to fix the sidewalk, Stephens said he feels unheard.

“I don’t feel like I should have to keep (fixing) it every 4 or 5 years. I couldn’t get any help,” he said.

As Stephens prepares for upcoming heart surgery next month, he said the burden of repairs is an added stress he wants to avoid.

“I’m trying to get this out of the way now, so I don’t have to worry about it,” he said.

If you find yourself in a similar situation, consider these strategies to avoid costly repairs:



Get multiple quotes: Always collect several estimates from local contractors. Websites like Thumbtack, Angi and the Better Business Bureau can help you compare.

Always collect several estimates from local contractors. Websites like Thumbtack, Angi and the Better Business Bureau can help you compare. DIY for savings: If you're physically capable, save on labor costs by removing the old concrete yourself. You can then hire a professional to pour new concrete.

If you're physically capable, save on labor costs by removing the old concrete yourself. You can then hire a professional to pour new concrete. Be proactive: Regularly check your sidewalks for cracking, especially if you have trees nearby.

Stephens wants the city to remove the two trees causing the issues, so he doesn’t have to repair his sidewalk again.

"Please! Come take that tree down. Both of them," Stephens said.

When I took his concerns to the city, a spokesperson directed me to the sidewalk repair program information, reaffirming homeowner responsibility for maintenance.

We are still waiting to hear back from the Department of Transportation regarding Stephens' case.

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



Follow Taylor:

For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com