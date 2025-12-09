We tried the McDonald's Grinch Meal and Burger King's Bikini Bottom Bundle

CINCINNATI — Fast-food chains are in a fierce fight for your dollar, and their latest strategy is creating viral, themed meals that are taking social media by storm.

We recently tested two of the biggest themed meals currently available: Burger King's Bikini Bottom Bundle and McDonald's Grinch Meal. Here's what we found.

McDonald's Grinch meal: $11.61 (including tax)

McDonald's is offering a Grinch-themed meal for $11.61 (including tax) in the Cincinnati area. The meal comes packaged in a festive Grinch-themed box and includes collectible items that add to the holiday experience.

What's included in the Grinch Meal:

Choice of Big Mac or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets

Medium Dill Pickle "Grinch Salt" McShaker Fries

Medium drink (Coca-Cola or other fountain choice)

Pair of Grinch-themed socks (available in four color variations)

Burger King's Bikini Bottom Bundle: $15.89 (including tax)

Burger King's offering is the Bikini Bottom Bundle, which we paid $15.89 for in the Cincinnati area. This SpongeBob SquarePants-themed meal comes in a distinctive pineapple-shaped "Under the Sea" collectible box.

What's included in the Bikini Bottom Bundle:

Krabby Whopper (Whopper with a yellow bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, ketchup, mayo and cheese)

8-piece Mr. Krabs' Cheesy Bacon Tots

Patrick's Star-Berry Shortcake Pie

Medium Pirate's Frozen Pineapple Float

Under the Sea collectible box

Limited-edition SpongeBob crown (in some promotions)

We tried two different Burger King locations, and both were sold out of the Pineapple Float. Employees working the drive-through told us they've been sold out of the yellow drink since about two days after the meals were released.

Limited availability

Both themed meals are available at participating McDonald's and Burger King locations, but only while supplies last. Restaurant staff report that some items are running out quickly due to high demand.

Bottom line: McDonald's Grinch meal is about $4 cheaper

When comparing the two options, McDonald's Grinch Meal at $11.61 offers a more budget-friendly choice, coming in about $4 cheaper than Burger King's $15.89 Bikini Bottom Bundle.

While Burger King's meal includes more specialty items, such as the dessert pie and frozen drink, McDonald's provides collectible socks and the unique dill pickle fries experience.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

