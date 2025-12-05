Christkindlmarkt brings holiday shopping to Covington's Mainstrasse

COVINGTON, Ky. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend, Christkindlmarkt is taking over Covington's Mainstrasse, with over 100 vendors offering handmade crafts, vintage items and unique gifts.

The two-day holiday market runs Saturday, Dec. 7, and Sunday, Dec. 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. along the historic promenade. Vendors will stretch from the Goose Girl Fountain to the clock tower in Goebel Park, covering about two and a half blocks.

The owners of Handzy Boutique are coordinating the event, which takes place right outside their doorstep.

"We've got a wide range of craft vendors, anywhere from like crochet to pottery, lots of handmade items," said Suzy Hinnefeld.

The timing couldn't be better for local vendors. According to the National Retail Federation, shoppers turned out in record numbers this Black Friday weekend, with 203 million people buying gifts between Thanksgiving Day and Cyber Monday.

"Gifts continue to be a priority for shoppers, with $628 going towards gifts (for) family and friends," said Katherine Cullen, NRF VP of Consumer Insights.

Despite concerns about potential tariffs affecting prices, with 85% of shoppers saying they plan to spend more because of them, holiday spirit remains strong.

"Despite these concerns, shoppers are prioritizing the core elements that make the holidays special," Cullen said.

At the Covington holiday market, shoppers can find meaningful gifts that fit any budget.

"From something expensive and handmade or just like small accessories," Hinnefeld said.

Family-friendly activities and community focus

The market offers more than just shopping. Families can enjoy crafts for kids, live holiday music both days, and visits with Santa. West 6th Brewing will be serving beer, and the neighborhood association is hosting family-friendly events. The mayor will lead a tree lighting ceremony at dusk.

"We've almost done the hard work of shopping small for you. We brought everyone all to one place, so it's easy just to come to the market," Hinnefeld said.

The market's organizers emphasize the importance of supporting local makers rather than big box stores.

"It's important because it keeps your money in your community and it keeps your communities thriving," Hinnefeld said.

Offerings include handmade crafts like crochet and pottery, vintage items and giftable foods such as nuts and hot sauce.

Visitors are also encouraged to explore nearby boutiques, cafes and shops in the area.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

