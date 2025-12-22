Want to avoid post-holiday return headaches? Follow these steps

As you finish up Christmas wrapping, you may also want to keep tabs on what needs to be returned after the holiday.

And as you plan your returns, keep in mind shorter holiday return windows at some retailers.

While many retailers allow shoppers to return holiday items well into January, if you miss those deadlines, you may get stuck with items you don’t need.

Earlier this year, Brenda Reynolds said she was denied a return on her defective couch because she waited too long.

"They said we only had three days to report a problem. Otherwise, they could not refund or replace the couch," Reynolds said.

Avoid shipping and restocking fees

In some cases, consumers may also face additional costs for returning certain items.

Douglas Bowman, professor of marketing at Emory University's Goizueta Business School, explained how holiday returns hit retailers' bottom lines.

"Direct costs that we can all sort of imagine; shipping, customer support, inspection, repackaging," Bowman said. "There's also inventory carrying costs, right? Because stuff was sitting at my home when it could be available for sale."

Most retailers offer free in-store returns, but many now charge return shipping.

Take Macy's for example. Unless you're a Star Rewards member, return shipping is $9.99.

Before you buy, in-store or online, the Better Business Bureau's Melanie McGovern suggests shoppers check a retailer's return policy closely.

"Knowing if you're going to get your money back, if there's an even exchange, if there's a restocking fee," McGovern said. "It's so important before you make that purchase, so you know you have that peace of mind when you do give that gift."

For smooth returns, follow these steps:



Include gift receipts — it's not too late to request one from a retailer’s customer service counter

Keep items in original packaging

Don't remove tags

Extended holiday return windows

Also, pay close attention to return windows, which vary by store. Holiday return windows for some major retailers include:



Amazon: Most items purchased Nov. 1-Dec. 31, 2025, can be returned until Jan. 31.

Best Buy: Most items purchased Oct. 31-Dec. 31, 2025, can be returned until Jan. 15.

Kohl’s: Most items purchased Oct. 5-Oct. 31, 2025, can be returned until Jan. 31. For items purchased after Nov. 1, the standard 90-day return window takes effect.

Macy’s: Most items purchased Oct. 6-Dec. 31, 2025, can be returned until Jan. 31.

Target: Most unopened items can be returned within 90 days. Target has an extended return window for electronics and entertainment products, and most Target Plus items purchased Nov. 1-Dec. 24.

Walmart: Most items purchased Oct. 1-Dec. 31, 2025, can be returned until Jan. 31.

There are often exceptions on Apple-branded products, beauty products, furniture, mattresses and other electronics.

Loyalty programs can help ease returns.

For example, My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members get longer return windows.

Kohl’s shoppers who buy items with a Kohl’s Card have 120 days to make a return as opposed to 90 days.

Bowman said deadlines and fees have become a part of the modern shopping experience that consumers have come to expect.

"I think the overall riding thing in consumers' minds is fairness," Bowman said. "If it's a fair return policy, then absolutely I want you to stay in business. I'm willing to accept that."

McGovern recommends checking www.BBB.org or other forums for repeat complaints about returns.

"Knowing that retailer is critically important to making sure you not only get the right gift, but then you don't have to make that return," McGovern said.

Walmart shopper Scott Egan just hopes he doesn't have too many gifts to return.

"Online has been very helpful," Egan said. "The longer return periods have definitely helped as well."

Hopefully, you can avoid long return lines, so you don't waste your time or money.

