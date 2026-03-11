Tri-State housing market holding steady this spring: What buyers and sellers need to know

CINCINNATI — Jason Kunkel, president-elect of the Realtor Alliance of Greater Cincinnati, says the Tri-State market is holding steady as spring approaches.

"The market is still hot. Inventory is up 25% and average days on the market are actually up 57%, that only puts us at 11 days on market. We are still very much a seller's market. It's very hot right now," Kunkel said.

What it means for your wallet

New data from the Realtor Alliance of Greater Cincinnati shows home prices across Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Hamilton and Warren counties have remained stable heading into spring. The median sold price in February 2026 was $300,000 — up 1% compared to February 2025.

Buyers were active last month, too. A total of 1,095 homes sold in February, a 0.4% increase over the same month last year, with total sales volume reaching $380.9 million.

One of the biggest changes is inventory. There are now 2,497 active listings across the Tri-State — a 25% jump from last year. More supply means buyers have more options.

"As things warm up, we're gonna see a lot more activity," Kunkel said.

That increased inventory is also giving buyers something they haven't had in recent years: time to think.

"So we have a little less of the pressure that we saw last year where you might need to make a decision within 48 hours. Now, you have a little more time to kind of think through that process and what you want to do, and I actually think that is healthy for the market," Kunkel said.

WATCH: We spoke to experts about the state of the housing market going into the spring

What to know about the housing market this spring

Rob Streicher, 2026 president of the Realtor Alliance of Greater Cincinnati, said preparation will be key for anyone looking to make a move this spring.

"As the market begins gearing up for the busy spring and summer seasons, both buyers and sellers should be thinking strategically about timing, pricing and preparation," Streicher said. "Inventory is improving and homes are still moving quickly, which means having a realtor who understands local trends and can help guide smart decisions will be especially important in the months ahead."

When is the best time to buy or sell?

If you're planning a move, timing matters.

"Spring through early summer will be the busiest time of the selling season," Kunkel said.

Tri-State residents are already making moves. We asked our Facebook community to weigh in.

Jill Hartmann said her house is already on the market in Liberty Township, and Liz DeNardo said she's selling and looking to buy this year — though she's planning to wait until summer.

Taylor wants to hear from you. You can contact her here:

What's happening overseas could cost you more at home

What’s happening on the world stage can influence mortgage rates here in the Tri-State. Higher crude oil prices can add to inflation, and if inflation rises, the Federal Reserve may respond with rate hikes — which can lead to higher mortgage rates.

“We saw rates dip a little last year, but with current geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and oil prices increasing, we’ve already seen mortgage rates spike back up,” Kunkel said.

Mortgage rates are currently hovering around 6.25%, and experts say the path forward is uncertain.

“Speaking with loan professionals this week, there’s uncertainty about whether rates will climb further or start to come back down. A lot depends on oil prices and developments in the Middle East,” Kunkel said.

Knowing the market and having a plan can put you a step ahead — so you don’t waste your money.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



Follow Taylor:



For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com