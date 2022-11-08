Walmart's 'Deals for Days' kicks off a wave of Black Friday sales, with no need to wait

Remember those full color, multi page Black Friday ads, pre-pandemic, when we used to plan and plan for our thanksgiving night and Black Friday shopping.

Those days are pretty much gone in 2022.

That means you can say goodbye to parking lot lines, rushing the doors, and hoping to grab a deal before it is sold out.

The pandemic has turned Black Friday into almost a full month of sales, and Walmart shoppers like Inga Anderson aren't waiting.

"i just shop online in my pajamas, rather than to go to the store and fight the crowds, and run for the door, I don't want to do that anymore," she said.

Walmart has just kicked off its "Deals for Days" online....with three weeks of sale events, starting with great TV, Chromebook, and vacuum deals.



Best Buy started their first round of Black Friday sales November 1st, with a 75 inch Samsung 4K TV for just $579 among the deals.

Target is running new Black Friday deals every day: one of their biggest right now is $100 off the Dyson Animal vacuum.



Amazon is rotating Black Friday deals throughout November: we found Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones marked down from $350 to $150.

Kohl's has started its Early Black Friday Deals, with various markdowns, and extra Kohl's Cash offerings.



Macy's has tis Early Access Black Friday sale on now, with great deals on clothing and small appliances.

So do you shop now or wait?

So the biggest dilemma facing shoppers right now: Do you shop this week with many the deals now underway, or do you wait for Thanksgiving night at 8 p.m., or the actual Black Friday, hoping to score a better deal?

It depends what you are looking for.

Walmart invited us into their West Chester, Ohio store, to see their sales this week.

Assistant Manager Matt Goans says there is no need to wait for Thanksgiving anymore, as they currently have dozens of items at true Black Friday prices.

"We have this HP 11.6 inch Chromebook for $78," he said, showing a stack of electronics on markdown right now. it's unlikely you will find a Chromebook for much less.

"We have really improved the supply chain, and we are getting inventory to the stores very early, which is why we are launching "Deals for Days" a little earlier this year," he said

Jenna Young, meantime, says like a lot of shoppers she's not waiting for Thanksgiving to do most of her shopping.

"I think it's good to start shopping early," she said," so that you can have a better selection of items."

But if you really miss the thrill of the hunt, don't worry: Walmart and most other big stores open at 6 a.m. Friday after Thanksgiving for the traditionalists. (Most major stores are closed on Thanksgiving Day).

So is it still worth waiting for Thanksgiving night to shop? For some things, like Apple Watches, of a rock bottom price on 4K TV, perhaps.

But you'll find plenty of great deals before then, with no stress, so you don't waste your money.

