Tuition inflation: What it costs to attend Cincinnati-area colleges this fall

Rates up again, but not as bad as in years past
Tuition is up again this fall, though not as much as in recent years. How much more you will pay for college this year, at Cincinnati area schools.
University of Cincinnati
CINCINNNATI — Thousands of Cincinnati-area college students are heading back to class this month.

But for many as tuition and fees continue to rise at many schools.

At Xavier University move-in day, many students told us they have found financial aid.

"I have found money at Scholarships.com and on the school's website," Shane Griffin told us.

But that rarely covers the whole bill.

Many colleges froze tuition during the pandemic for two or even three years, but now a lot of them are removing those freezes.

The news, however, is not all bad for students.

The US Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics says average tuition is up just 1.6% in 2024, lower than tuition increases in the 2010 to 2020 period.

Unfortunately, that's on top of already high prices.

In the Cincinnati-area, we looked at in-state public school tuition for the 2024-2025 year:

  • The University of Cincinnati: $13,000
  • The Ohio State University: $12,500
  • Ohio University: $14,000.
  • Miami University of Ohio: $17,000 (though most in-state students get a discount. In addition, students are able to lock in their freshman year rate for 4 years.)
  • Northern Kentucky University in-state tuition: $10,500 (many students in southwest Ohio also qualify for the in-state rate under a reciprocity program)
  • Cincinnati State bills by credit hour, as many students are not full time. But a full time program would cost roughly $5,000.

The College Board says in-state tuition at public schools will average $11,200 this year, while at private schools, the average is $41,500.
What can budget-pressured students do?

Financial advisers say if tuition at public four-year colleges is too high, start at one of their satellite campuses (such as UC Blue Ash or UC Clermont), where credits transfer over to the main school.

At a two-year school, average tuition is just $4,000, according to the College Board.

"There's nothing wrong with starting at a community college," said President of Gametime Budgeting Al Riddick. "It'll be lower cost, and then you can transfer. Nobody wants to know where you started college, everybody wants to know where you graduated from."

If your heart is set on a four-year main campus, advisers say be sure to:

Finally if you are already getting some type of scholarship or aid, ask about inflation adjustments so you don't waste your money.
