Travel with your pet or hire a sitter? Both add to your travel budget

Traveler Michelle Brown decided to take her poodle on her beach trip this year.

But she admits that flying with her dog wasn’t cheap.

"I'm paying $300 for him," she said, "$150 each way."

A lot of people traveling this spring or summer will juggle the cost of flights, hotels, food, and the issue of what to do with their pets.

Whether you travel with a pet, or find professional care, is up to you. Either way, it will cost you more.

Flying with a pet

Most airlines allow smaller carry-on dogs or cats, but the in-cabin pet fee could be as much as your ticket.

When flying with a dog, or other small pet, expect to pay between $99 and $125 per pet each way, according to NerdWallet.

Some airlines have customers pay a pet fee, while others require you to book a separate seat.

If you have a larger dog, a handful of airlines allow them to be crated in the cargo hold, but not in summer or winter.

"Some of your larger animals have to go as cargo," said Jerry Katz of First Discount Travel. "There are certain times of year they will not allow travel in cargo due to the safety of the animal."

Other pet travel options

A cheaper alternative for shorter trips is to drive, according to experts with Consumers' Checkbook, but you'll have to find pet-friendly hotels and attractions along the way.

"Traveling with your pet, sometimes that's the most convenient option," said Consumers' Checkbook executive editor Kevin Brasler. "If you're just doing a beach trip or visiting relatives, so long as you know the place where you're staying allows pets."

Brasler said some vacation rental properties do not allow pets in the home or require owners to pay a pet fee.

Leaving your pet behind

The other option is not traveling with a pet which means finding pet care.

Brasler said kennels are typically the most expensive option but usually provide around-the-clock care.

"Kennels are attractive options to families who want their pet to be monitored 24/7," he said.

According to Rover.com, dog boarding costs between $40-$50 a night on average. A business may also require you to book well in advance of your trip or do a trial run before you leave.

"Kennels have improved," Brasler said. "Most kennels these days have -- during the day at least -- kind of community playtime. They're kind of run like day camps."

Pet sitters, who check in on your pet at your home, can be found and hired through a variety of online platforms. Brasler said hiring a sitter can be the less expensive choice but includes some risk.

"This is somebody who's going to be in your home and have access to your pet,” he said.

The cheapest option is finding a friend or family member to help you out. Brasler suggests finding another pet owner who is planning a vacation and doing a pet swap during one another’s travel.

Many pet owners, like Caroline Gregoire, tell us a kennel makes travel easy.

"We just take a break for the week and board him here," she said while on a walk with her dog.

While flying takes effort, Brittney Dils said it can be worth it.

"You have to love dogs, but who doesn't love puppies?" she said.

Yes, you will have to pay, but you won’t miss your pup, and you don't waste your money.

