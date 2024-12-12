This season's hottest and most unique toys: How to spark ideas for your holiday shopping

Toys can be expensive, but making the little ones happy this holiday season doesn't have to break the bank.

We hit the toy stores to find some of the season's hottest toys and unique, vintage toys that you may not have considered.

Tri-State mother Holly Meadows said she loves doing her Christmas shopping at King Arthur's Court in Oakley.

"I’m just here looking for a few other toys for Christmas for him and for my older kids," she said, adding that LEGO sets were at the top of her son's wish list.

Rob Kearney, manager at King Arthur’s Court, said LEGO sets are a bestseller every year.

"There's new Star Wars shows out on Disney Plus, so the Star Wars stuff has been pretty popular," he said.

WCPO

When it comes to the hottest toys this season, Kearney said “Gravitrax” sets are flying off the shelves. The marble run sets allow kids to learn STEM skills in a fun, hands-on way.

Kearney said "Gravitrax" has been gaining popularity on social media.

"There are so many viral videos on TikTok and YouTube Shorts," he said.

WCPO

But classic toys haven't gone out of style either.

"Something really increasing in popularity has been stuffed animal toys," Kearney said. "We have the classic stuffed animals, then these guys over here the 'Squishables,' which are just hilarious.”

King Arthur’s Court also has a gift for the parents: If you purchase your toys at King Arthur’s, they will wrap your presents for free.

“We’ve got couches, a Keurig machine, you can get some coffee, have some popcorn, and sit on the couch while we wrap all your gifts,” Kearney said.

If you are looking for something unique, or you have a child who likes the offbeat, you may want to consider a vintage toy from the 80s or 90s.

Best of all, they don't have to cost a fortune, as we learned during a trip to The Toy Department, a vintage toy store on Route 4 in Fairfield.

Were you an Optimus Prime fan, from the popular 1980's show Transformers? You can purchase the exact toy you remember.

WCPO

How about a 1990s Star Wars figure, or a like-new 30-year-old Care Bear, Barbie, or Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle? Co-owner James Sawyer said you can find them all at The Toy Department — though some of these vintage toys cost hundreds of dollars, like a rare Luke Skywalker figurine from the last 1970s for $500, or an unopened GI Joe for $400.

The good news is there are also plenty of vintage toy options for much less. Sawyer said many cost just a few bucks.

"We've got a whole section of Star Wars figures here that are all $4 or $5 each," he said.

Sawyer said too many Star Wars toys were produced during the 1990s and early 2000s, making toys from those eras bargains.

Older Hot Wheels cars can cost even less unless you want the original "red line" tire cars from the 1960's.

"Some of these are just $1 or $2," he said, making the classic Hot Wheels accessible to anyone.

WCPO

Sawyer said many young kids will get a kick out of these toys, as almost every kid likes Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, or Chewbacca.

But the best part is that Mom and Dad will get to relive their childhood too.

"When you pick up one of these, it is that tactile connection that brings you back to being a kid playing with that toy," Sawyer said.

For Robert Rouse, who we found shopping for WWE action figures, it's all a trip back in time.

"It brings me back to when I was kid, going to Toys R Us, and finding all the cool toys I used to play with as a kid," he said

That way you get to relieve your memories, while your child gets to make new ones.

Before buying new toys this season, you may want to do a sweep of what your child already has. And remember, you don't have to spend a ton of money to make it a meaningful gift they'll always remember, that way you don't waste your money.

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



Follow Taylor:

For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com