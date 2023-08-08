Things you can take from hotels, and things you should never take

Many of us are now planning our fall trips.

So if you find yourself in a hotel anytime soon, you should know about what you can take home with you and what you can't.

You might be tempted to take home a souvenir, to remember the vacation, but a new report by CheapAir.com says don't be a "hotel room hoarder," someone who takes home a few too many souvenirs.

Things you can take home

So what are you allowed to take? The report says the following are OK.



Toiletries, including shampoo, body wash and lotion: Bonus points if they are upscale brands.

A pad of stationery and pen: Nothing like a little hotel notepad to remind you of your vacation.

Disposable slippers: But you might want to ask the front desk first.

Key cards, especially if they are from Disney World or Universal: Kids love those for the memories.

Things to never take home

But from the "doesn't that stink file," what you should never take from a hotel.



Towels: Many hotels will bill you if they find bath towels missing.

Pillows: Who really wants a pillow that 300 other people have used before you? Plus, you will be billed as much as $50 for it.

Bath robes: Take one home, and face as much as a $200 charge on your bill.

Artwork from the room, which is why many hotels bolt paintings to the wall.

Room electronics, including mini speakers, alarm clocks, and coffee makers.

Mini bar drinks: Maids count missing bottles when you leave, and most of those little bottles are two to three times the retail cost.

Thirsty? Go to the liquor store. Even the beer sold behind the front desk in many hotels is cheaper.

So stick to those small personal items, not the expensive stuff.

And remember that the hotel has your credit card, and will not hesitate to bill it if that plush robe is missing.

That way you don't waste your money.

