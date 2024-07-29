These stores will price match if you find a better price elsewhere

As you shop the back-to-school and end-of-summer sales, there is one savings tool that could save you even more money, depending on where you shop.

It is "price matching," but many shoppers have either never heard of it, or never tried it.

Mom of three Shayna Eggers, shopping at Dick's Sporting Goods, had no idea that the popular retailer will match lower prices elsewhere.

"I did not know that until today," she said.

Tire store owner Matt Lepof is happy to price match at his shop, Northgate Tire.

He said losing $20 to $30 is worth it to keep a customer.

"We can take care of it, keep the business local, keep it in our store, and keep everybody happy," he said.

So are you missing out on lower prices?

The non-profit organization Consumers' Checkbook looked for price-matching and price-adjustment offers with about 100 major retailers.

Executive Editor Kevin Brasler said "With some of them, we found these policies really difficult to find. We had to dig deep into their websites."

He said many companies honor lower prices, with limitations.

"A lot of times these policies say things like what has to be at one of these named retailers, and it has to be the exact same item, including the same color," Brasler said.

Major stores that will match lower prices

A survey found that major companies that price match include:



Best Buy

Dick's Sporting Goods

Home Depot

Kohl's

Lowe's

Office Depot

Petsmart

Target

Two major retailers that don't play the price-matching game, Brasler said, are Amazon and Walmart.

But he said, if a store doesn't price match with competitors, "if the retailer a week later is selling the item for less, you can ask for that price adjustment."

Brasler said to save yourself time by requesting adjustments through online chats.

One last "gotcha:" Most price adjustment periods range between seven and 30 days, meaning you need to act fast.

Delores Knott is hoping to price-match a new couch and chair.

"I'm trying to find out which one has the lowest and cheapest living room set," she said.

So take some time to check other stores, and see if yours will match them, so you don't waste your money.

________________________

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



For more consumer news and money-saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com