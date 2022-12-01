The best places to buy toys in December

Black Friday was a great time to buy electronics and home gadgets.

But if you want toys, the experts say that prices tend to get lower as we get closer to Christmas, as stores mark down toys that are not selling as well as others.

So the question is: Where is the best place to buy them in December?

If you are looking for Marvel, Star Wars, Barbie, Nerf, and other hot toy brands, you have dozens of choices.

For many people, Amazon is easiest, as it is just a click away.

But there is no guarantee it will be at the lowest price, and you can't see or touch it in person.

Toys r Us returns, sort of

A new option this year: Macy's is now opening up Toys r Us mini-stores inside 400 stores nationwide.

Ethan Wood told us he was thrilled to be a Toys r Us kid again.

"I'm glad it's finally back," he said. "it's been gone since I was 7!"

Many parents are happy to see Geoffrey back too.

"It's great, I'm glad they are coming back," one shopper told us inside the Florence Macy's store.

Sure, they don't have the full selection of the old Toys r Us warehouse stores, and you will probably find lower prices online. But you can grab a gift while you are shopping Macy's, with no need to worry about delivery times or if it is out of stock.

But if it's low prices you are looking for, The Krazy Coupon Lady says you'll find the best deals online.

The site suggests comparing prices at these three retailers, which typically have the lowest prices.

Walmart

Target

Amazon

But it is also worth your time to check:

Kohl's

Sam's Club and Costco, if you are members

Mattel, Hasbro and Fisher price's online toy shop, that often have clearance items

Fat Brain, for educational toys

Ollie's Bargain Outlet, for clearance and overstock toys

But don't forget to make a visit to your local toy shop, such as King Arthur's Court Toys in Cincinnati, where you will find many unique toys.

After all, there is still something special about children seeing toys in person.

"I think its super exciting for little ones like this, and moms who like to buy things for little ones," one mom told us.

Best of all, if you didn't get all the toys you needed over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you may find even better toy sales the next few weeks, so you don't waste your money.

