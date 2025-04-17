Tariffs are here: Findlay Market vendor sees fish prices rising

We have been hearing the warnings about tariffs raising prices for the past two months.

Now we are starting to see some of those predicted price hikes, and they begin in the waters off of Canada.

At Barlion's Seafood and Poultry, located at Cincinnati's Findlay Market, owner Richard Barlion is starting to see foreign tariffs have an impact.

"Definitely," Barlion said. "Everything is starting to tick up a little bit."

Much of his fresh fish comes from other countries, especially Canada.

And his suppliers of that fish have raised prices about 10 percent this month.

"Cod has been going up," he said. "Halibut, that's from Nova Scotia, Canada, and our swordfish is from Brazil through Mexico."

Hear Barlion describe his struggles to avoid tariff price hikes in the video below:

Tariffs starting to send fish prices higher

Some online vendors starting to add tariffs

While fish vendors are some of the first people being affected by these tariffs, we may see more in the days ahead.

Some online retailers are already starting to add tariff surcharges to some of their imported products.

A report on MSN News says "Fabletics has added a new line to its receipts to account for the cost of tariffs," and shows a customer receipt claiming to be for Fabletics athletic clothing.

Digital camera maker Camp Snap says on its website that tariffs are now delaying it getting new inventory.

And Ace Hardware stores are warning about price hikes on Weber grills at the beginning of May.

Shopper Princess Armstrong says she is seeing all sorts of prices continue to rise.

"I definitely don't like it," Armstrong said. "It is too much."

WCPO 9 Richard Barlion at Barlion's Fish Market at Findlay Market



Barlion is trying not to pass his recent price hikes to customers just yet.

"With my Atlantic salmon, I am trying to keep it at the price it's at, but will probably have to raise it soon though," Barlion said.

He hopes that these disputes will soon be worked out with Canada, Mexico, China and other countries, and that any tariff surcharges soon disappear.

As always don't waste your money.

__________________________________

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



Follow Taylor:

For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com