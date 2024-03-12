Target's new 'Circle 360' vs. Amazon Prime vs. Walmart Plus

The membership wars are on.

It seems like every store has a paid membership program these days, and the list is getting longer in April.

That's when Target launches its new Target Circle 360 membership program, which will cost $49 for the first year and then jump to $99 annually after the membership period.

It will remain at $49 a year for Target credit card holders.

Circle 360 will compete with Walmart Plus, which is $98 a year, and Amazon Prime, which is now up to $139.

When Amazon last raised its price, shoppers like Linda Sanders told us it was getting too pricey for them.

"That's too much! I will not make enough purchases to cover that," she told us at the time. "I'm not going to do that."

Target is hoping some of those Amazon shoppers make the switch to its new program.

Which program is best?

So what are the differences?

The saving and investment site Investopedia has just compared the three.

Target's new Circle program will offer free same-day delivery for some items with its partnership with Shipt, and free two-day delivery on other items.

It will also offer exclusive discounts not available to the general public.

Walmart Plus also offers free delivery, early access to Black Friday and other sales, as well as fuel discounts at Walmart gas stations, free flat tire repair at Walmart Auto care centers, and video streaming through Paramount Plus.

Amazon Prime is the priciest at $139, up from $79 when it launched almost 20 years ago.

But Amazon offers thousands of movies and shows on Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Whole Foods and prescription discounts.

And while Target's Circle program doesn't come close in terms of perks, at $49 right now it's a lot cheaper than Amazon.

So the bottom line...

If you don't use Amazon much outside the holiday season, Target Circle just might make sense.

Plus, you can still get free shipping with Amazon with a $35 purchase, even if you are not a member.

Investopedia says choose which one works best for your needs, as there is no single program that is a clear winner.

That way you don't waste your money.

