Stressing about your January energy bill? Try these simple steps to lower it

More than a third of Americans are struggling to afford their energy bills, according to a recent study by lending-tree.

But rather than dipping into savings, or adding to your credit card debt, we found some simple, clear-cut ways to save.

Jessica, who asked that we not publish her last name, owns a big older home, with big utility bills.

"In the coolest months, January and February," she said. "Our bills are usually $800 per month."

Energy audit finds leaks

She turned to Jerry Tarantino of Home Energy Services for a home energy audit.

Using a heat-sensing gun, Tarantino found leaks around her windows.

"You can see the blue coming in around that," he said, pointing to a blue outline around the window on his heat gun.

Her fireplace also showed up as blue on his heat sensor.

"Even with the damper closed," he said, "I have a small gap."

And the blue line was bright and thick under her front door, showing air leaking in under the door.

"You can see it leaching in there," he said.

Tarantino recommended caulking around windows, making sure your fireplace damper is fully shut (when not using it), and adding insulation in the basement ceiling and around the window wells.

Even cheaper, he said, is laying a towel under the front door to eliminate any drafts.

Thermostats, light bulbs, and other easy fixes

On top of an audit, Wael Kanj with Rewiring America suggests switching to a smart thermostat.

"It gives you greater control over the heating and cooling in your home," he said.

In the winter, the US Department of Energy recommends setting the thermostat to around 68 to 70 degrees when you're home and awake, but lowering it while you're out or asleep.

Small purchases, like smart lighting or efficient light bulbs, can make a small difference.

"Places where people buy their electricity from might actually have incentives or offer those devices free of charge," he said.

But larger savings can mean larger upfront costs.

If you have an appliance on the verge of a breakdown, for example, Kanj says to replace it with an appliance that is Energy Star Certified.

Lastly, Kanj says tax credits are available for upgrades like insulation, or replacing windows and doors.

That's something homeowner Jessica may be doing in the long term.

"I'm always interested in saving a few extra dollars," she said.

And that way you don't waste your money.

