Streaming services raising prices again: Here's how to save

The price of Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ is increasing again in October.

The cost of Hulu’s basic membership with ads is going up by 25%, while Hulu's basic tier also goes up $2 to $9.99 a month. Starting mid-October, Disney+ without ads jumps from $14 to $16 a month and ESPN+ will also go up $1. Paramount+ and Peacock also raised prices in recent months.

Consumers like Oberst said they’re getting fed up with the increasingly frequent price hikes.

“That’s kind of a bummer because I feel like, they go up all the time,” said Claire Oberst.

Streaming services are also cracking down on password sharing.

Netflix now charges an additional $7.99 a month if you want to share your account with someone who lives outside your home.

Oberst said it's hard to pay up for all the increases because she wants to watch it all.

“Everything is streaming-based; you have to have all the streaming services to watch everything,” Oberst said.

We asked on our Facebook pageif streaming services are worth the cost.

Angie Harper said no.

“It was okay at first until the old supply & demand game came into play. May as well keep your cable,” Harper said.

“It’s getting crazy,” said Cynthia Howell. “You have to subscribe to so many to get what you want!”

John Richardson disagrees. Richardson said he has 5 streaming services but still pays less than he did for cable.

Oberst said she pays around $60 a month for her services.

As prices go up, some say they’re canceling some of their subscriptions.

Tech experts said if you’re looking to save, you can consider downgrading your membership to an ad-supported plan.

Prices officially go up October 17. If you already subscribe to Disney’s streaming services, your card on file will be charged with the new price next month, unless you cancel before then.

