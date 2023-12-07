Some ticketing websites are selling seats for a Metallica concert in Cincinnati. But there is no concert.

Some Cincinnati fans of the rock megastars Metallica thought their prayers have been answered: Third party websites are now offering tickets to a Metallica concert in Cincinnati in August 2024.

The sites claim the band will be performing two shows at the Heritage Bank Center downtown on August 16 and 18, and some are even offering pre-sale tickets for sale.

Only problem: there is no Metallica concert scheduled for Cincinnati, on those dates or any dates, according to Heritage Bank Center Marketing Director Sean Lynn.

It's all a scam.

Metallica playing football stadiums, not small arenas

Metallica earlier this year announced a limited worldwide tour in 2024, that will take place at major stadiums around the globe, including Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts, Soldier Field in Chicago, and US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

The group is not playing any small indoor arenas in the US.

But the name "US Bank Arena" may be where the misunderstanding began, according to DJ Kidd Chis of WEBN radio.

"It seems someone might have seen US Bank Stadium and thought it meant US Bank Arena," he said, referring to the Heritage Bank Center's former name.

The idea of a mixup gets much more credence when you realize the dates are exactly the same: Metallica is playing at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on August 16 and 18, while the hoax/scam postings claim the band will be at US Bank Arena/Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati on those exact dates.

Kidd Chris, WEBN Metallica's 2024 Cincinnati concert is a hoax

Ticket sellers jump on the hoax

If it were just a simple misunderstanding, that would be one thing.

But Kidd Chris says people have been trying to buy tickets to the hoax Cincinnati concert, and says staffers at WEBN have found several third party websites offering tickets for sale.

If you give one of those sites your credit card, you could be charged hundreds of dollars for a concert that is not happening.

Heritage Bank Center's Sean Lynn told us in a statement "Metallica is playing US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on those dates and will not be playing in Cincinnati. Metallica is currently not on our schedule."

If the band were to come to Cincinnati, it would likely play in the Bengals or Reds stadiums, and there is no talk of that in the works, either.

So if you want to see the band, plan a Chicago road trip (and plan to pay a lot).

Otherwise this is a case of don't waste your money.

