Tri-State gas prices expected to rise as Middle East tensions grow

CINCINNATI — Gas prices across the Tri-State could jump even higher as the conflict between Israel and Iran intensifies. Experts project your wallet will take a hit at the pump in the coming weeks.

An analyst for Gas Buddy predicts prices could rise more than 30 cents a gallon by July 4 due to the skyrocketing cost of oil.

On Tuesday, Ohio averaged $3.03 per gallon, Indiana sat at $3.14 and Kentucky had the lowest prices at $2.86. In some areas like Rookwood, regular gas is already $3.19 a gallon, and drivers are feeling the impact.

Many who had to fill up told us they immediately noticed the increase. Mark Wilson is worried about what's coming.

"If it's at $3.20 now, definitely by the Fourth of July it'll be a lot higher," Wilson said.

Whether planning summer road trips or just managing weekly errands, consumers are concerned about rising costs.

"We've got young kids, so we're running around to activities," said another driver, Mike Stephens. "Definitely burn some gas."

What's causing gas prices to rise?

Kara Hitchens, AAA spokesperson, explains that global events directly impact what we pay at the pump.

"Anything geopolitical across the world can impact gas prices," Hitchens said. "We're looking at what's happening in the Middle East, we know that's gonna impact gas prices."

Hitchens said the Israel-Iran conflict will affect supply just as summer travel demand increases.

"We're saying that very likely gas prices are gonna go up this summer. Now, how high? No one can really say," Hitchens said.

There is some positive news, however.

"The good news right now is that gas prices are lower than they were a year ago," Hitchens said.

International tensions aren't the only factor. Natural disasters play a significant role, too.

"What NOAA has told us already is they're expecting a very active hurricane season," Hitchens said.

Tips to save money on gas

Keep your vehicle maintained



Ensure proper tire pressure and good tread for better fuel efficiency

Regular maintenance helps your car run more efficiently

Use rewards programs and apps



Kroger offers 4x fuel points on Fridays for significant savings

Sam's Club membership can provide discounted gas

Apps like Waze, GasBuddy, and Upside help locate the cheapest gas in your area

Plan ahead for summer travel



Consider traveling sooner rather than later to avoid peak summer prices

Combine errands to minimize unnecessary trips

Despite the challenging outlook, Tri-State drivers remain hopeful.

"Hopefully, these trade wars end and the crisis in the Middle East calms down and that would take care of itself," Wilson said.

