Some Cincinnati-area gas stations briefly ran low in days after snow storm

NEWPORT, Ky. — The winter storm didn’t just snarl roads and delay deliveries — it left some Tri-State drivers searching for fuel.

Several Cincinnati-area gas stations reported temporary shortages Tuesday after tanker trucks were unable to make scheduled Monday morning deliveries.

At the Kroger Fuel Center in the Newport Pavilion, orange cones blocked access to every pump Monday morning.

By the afternoon, deliveries had resumed — but drivers could only fill up with premium gas.

“They only have premium? Well, I guess premium is better than nothing,” said Harold Carrier, pumping what he could.

WCPO received multiple reports of stations running out of certain grades of fuel.

A viewer, Mike Hauser, said he found a Bellevue station out of gas on Monday.

At the Mariemont Kroger Fuel Center, regular fuel was available, but mid-grade and premium tanks were empty.

The shortages appear to be limited and short-lived.

Watch customers react to gasoline outage:

Some Cincinnati area as stations run low on fuel

Kroger issued us a statement saying:

''Safety is a top priority for our customers, associates and third‑party vendors, including the drivers who deliver fuel to our locations. During the height of the storm, county‑issued snow emergencies made travel unsafe, and our third‑party fuel suppliers temporarily pulled drivers off the roads.

As conditions have improved, fuel delivery trucks are back on the road, and resupply efforts are underway. While a very limited number of Kroger fuel locations are waiting on their next fuel delivery for certain products, customers can be assured that no locations are completely out of fuel and impacted sites are expected to be fully resupplied soon.''

Prices still low, but could rise this week



Fuel prices throughout the area remain under $3 per gallon, but GasBuddy warns that prices could rise later this week, citing:

Delays in gasoline deliveries due to storm-related trucking issues

Rising crude oil prices amid tensions in Iran and Venezuela

Fuel supplies are expected to normalize by Wednesday at most local stations — so drivers can avoid extra trips and, hopefully, extra costs.

That way you don't waste your money.

__________________________

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

___________________________

Follow John:



Follow Taylor:



For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com