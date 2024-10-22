Social Security recipients upset with 2025 cost of living increase

Millions of seniors struggling with higher prices were hoping for a substantial bump in their Social Security checks next year.

But that's not going to happen.

The government has just announced that for 2025, monthly checks will increase by 2.5%, which comes to another $50 a month for the average recipient.

Zela White, like so many seniors, struggles to pay for basic repairs to her home in Forest Park.

"Where am I going to go, what am I going to do, because it's getting so difficult," she said.

More than 60 million older Americans like her rely on Social Security checks, and every year they look forward to a cost of living, or COLA, increase.

But this year, many of them are disappointed at the meager raise coming in January 2025.

"I think inflation has been more than 2.5%, and I think it deprives us of what we deserve," Derek Wilson said while picking up groceries.

How government determines the increase

The annual cost of living increase is based on a simple formula: The government looks at the rate of inflation the past 12 months and then sets the increase accordingly.

Recent increases have been:



In 2025: A 2.5% increase, mirroring the latest CPI government inflation numbers.

For 2024: 3.2%.

For 2023: during peak inflationary times it was 8.7%.

But several seniors we spoke with say 2.5% doesn't come close to keeping up with rising medical bills, auto insurance and property taxes.

"Well it's sad, it's a hardship, needless to say," Willie Metzendorf said.

Senior advocates agree, saying so many people depend on their monthly check, and for them, it can be a life saver.

And they say the increase does not accurately reflect the inflation seniors deal with on a daily basis, such as health care costs.

For that reason, several members of Congress have been pushing what they call a "Fair COLA Act" for several years, but it has yet to pass.

If inflation were to surge again next year, checks would have a bigger increase for 2026.

But no one is really hoping for higher inflation, so for now the raise is 2.5%, not a nickel more.

