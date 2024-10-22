Watch Now
Social Security recipients upset with 2025 cost of living increase

"I think it deprives us of what we deserve."
Many Social Security recipients are unhappy with the 2025 cost of living increase, saying it doesn't keep up with the inflation they see.
Millions of seniors struggling with higher prices were hoping for a substantial bump in their Social Security checks next year.

But that's not going to happen.

The government has just announced that for 2025, monthly checks will increase by 2.5%, which comes to another $50 a month for the average recipient.

Zela White, like so many seniors, struggles to pay for basic repairs to her home in Forest Park.

"Where am I going to go, what am I going to do, because it's getting so difficult," she said.

More than 60 million older Americans like her rely on Social Security checks, and every year they look forward to a cost of living, or COLA, increase.

But this year, many of them are disappointed at the meager raise coming in January 2025.

"I think inflation has been more than 2.5%, and I think it deprives us of what we deserve," Derek Wilson said while picking up groceries.

How government determines the increase

The annual cost of living increase is based on a simple formula: The government looks at the rate of inflation the past 12 months and then sets the increase accordingly.

Recent increases have been:

  • In 2025: A 2.5% increase, mirroring the latest CPI government inflation numbers.
  • For 2024: 3.2%.
  • For 2023: during peak inflationary times it was 8.7%.

But several seniors we spoke with say 2.5% doesn't come close to keeping up with rising medical bills, auto insurance and property taxes.
"Well it's sad, it's a hardship, needless to say," Willie Metzendorf said.

Senior advocates agree, saying so many people depend on their monthly check, and for them, it can be a life saver.

And they say the increase does not accurately reflect the inflation seniors deal with on a daily basis, such as health care costs.

For that reason, several members of Congress have been pushing what they call a "Fair COLA Act" for several years, but it has yet to pass.

If inflation were to surge again next year, checks would have a bigger increase for 2026.

But no one is really hoping for higher inflation, so for now the raise is 2.5%, not a nickel more.

As always, don't waste your money.

