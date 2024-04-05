Watch Now
Sneak peek of Kings Island's new coaster: Snoopy's Soapbox Racers

Theme park unveils new ride
Kings Island has given us a first look at its new Camp Snoopy area, and Snoopy's Soap Box Racers, the new family coaster that is the centerpiece.
Posted at 10:27 PM, Apr 04, 2024
MASON, Ohio — Work is progressing at a rapid pace at Kings Island.

The theme park just gave us the first sneak peek of the new kids area, Camp Snoopy, and the new family roller coaster that will be the centerpiece of it all.

Despite the rain and muddy ground, a group of lucky kids from the Cincinnati Soap Box Derby club got to take the wraps off Kings Island's newest ride: Snoopy's Soapbox Racers.

Snoopy's Soapbox Racers

The family-sized coaster, built by Vekoma of the Netherlands, will take riders up a 70-foot hill, then race them up a spike at 36 miles per hour, where they will then return backward to the station.

Snoopy's Soapbox Racers lift hill

"It will go both forwards and backwards," park spokesman Chad Showalter told us on the tour.

Snoopy's Soapbox Racers car

Construction supervisor Joel Yankie said the area will have much more than just a new coaster.

It will feature new theming, landscaping, several renamed rides (like Flying Ace Aerial Chase, which will become Woodstock's Air Rail), and even "Pigpen's Mess Hall" as a new dining option. Good grief!

"I think guests are gonna be really surprised and excited to see this moving from part of Planet Snoopy to becoming part of Camp Snoopy," Yankie said. "It's going to be an immersive experience. It's going to feel like you are at camp with the Peanuts gang."

Snoopy's Soapbox Racers cars

Unfortunately Camp Snoopy won't quite be ready when the park opens up to the public later in April. Look for the first rides with Charlie Brown and the gang later this spring.
