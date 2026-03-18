Smaller Tide bottles, same price? P&G says there’s more to the story

CINCINNATI — Grocery prices are going up, but that is not the only way you are paying more at the store.

With shrinkflation, products are getting smaller, meaning you are shelling out more money for less product.

I have been tracking these changes for months to break down what you need to watch for, so you don't waste your money.

From Bounty paper towels to Dawn dish soap, Lebanon residents Beverly and Steven Burns said they have been loyal Procter and Gamble customers for decades.

“I mean, we are a P&G family… basically,” Beverly Burns said.

In August, Procter and Gamble announced it would be raising prices to offset anticipated tariff costs. It led loyal customers like the Burns family to make tough choices and try out brands with lower price tags.

"I've already tried some alternatives from Amazon on their basic stuff. Quality (is) not nearly as good, but the price is much better," Steven Burns said.

WATCH: Here's what we found from tracking the changes in P&G product prices

How shrinkflation is affecting products you use daily

Tracking Changes in Everyday Essentials

Tide Detergent

Last year, the standard Tide detergent bottle was 105 fluid ounces for 80 loads. This week, I found that size had disappeared from store shelves. I could only find a bottle of 100 fluid ounces, which is also marketed at 80 loads. That's about a 5% price increase without changing the sticker price.

However, a Procter and Gamble spokesperson said the company does not control the final price a consumer pays at the register, as those are set at the sole discretion of retail partners.

The spokesperson said Tide concentrated its formula to provide a superior cleaning experience.

"The Tide you see on the shelf now has a greater concentration of powerful cleaning ingredients at no incremental cost to the consumer," the spokesperson said.

He said that by increasing the concentration of the formula, consumers get a superior clean with fewer ounces of product. This means that even with less liquid in the bottle, consumers can still do the same number of loads.

The spokesperson also said that Procter and Gamble provides dosing instructions to help consumers use the right amount for their loads.

Crest Toothpaste

I also tracked Crest 3D White toothpaste and observed a similar packaging shift. In August, the standard tube size was 4.1 ounces. While the average price has remained roughly the same, the tube size has since decreased to 3.3 ounces. I was unable to find the 4.1-ounce version available for purchase.

In response, the P&G spokesperson asked to double-check the specific Crest 3D white item referenced, saying that Procter and Gamble offers Crest in a wide variety of sizes and formulations to meet different consumer needs and price points.

P&G's response to price-conscious customers

After comparing average prices across Target, Walmart and Kroger from the fall to current pricing, I also found increases in products like Bounty paper towels, Pampers diapers, Old Spice deodorant, Downy fabric softener and Gain Flings.

I asked P&G what the message would be to price-conscious consumers who are struggling to pay more for some of their favorite products. The spokesperson provided a statement addressing pricing and value:

"At P&G, when we do adjust pricing, which we do judiciously, we generally pair the change with meaningful innovation that delivers a noticeably better product for the consumer. We invest approximately $2 billion annually in research and development because we believe the best path to earning consumer trust is delivering products that perform better every time. We also recognize that value means different things to different consumers. That's why we offer a broad portfolio across multiple price tiers and pack sizes – so that whether a consumer reaches for Tide or Gain, Pampers Swaddlers or Luvs, they're getting a product that is superior versus the relevant competition at that price point. Our goal is to serve consumers well at every level." Procter and Gamble

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Why shrinkflation is more common now

If you think you are seeing shrinkflation more often, Abdullah Al-Bahrani, an economist with the Haile College of Business at Northern Kentucky University, said you are not imagining it.

“Your intuition is correct over here. The reason we’re seeing more examples of shrinkflation is because inflation has been a problem for the past three to four years in the U.S. economy,” Al-Bahrani said.

He explained that companies have two choices:

Absorb higher production costs. Pass them along through higher prices or smaller products.

Al-Bahrani said customers react strongly to price increases, and sometimes changing the packaging can be more subtle.

“One way of hiding the price increase is changing the size of the product rather than the price,” Al-Bahrani said.

How to protect your wallet

Al-Bahrani offered advice for price-conscious customers looking to save money at the store.

“The lesson here for customers is really focus on the price per unit and most grocery stores will report that on the price tag," Al-Bahrani said. "Don’t look at the total price, but price per unit. That will allow you to comparison shop more effectively, and make sure that you get the best price and the lowest bill as you exit the grocery store."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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