Simplify your taxes: Experts share free filing options to help you save

Filing your taxes can be stressful, but it doesn't need to be. There are things you can do to simplify your filing and some free filing options are available, so you don't waste your money.

One of the ways you can file your taxes for free is through the IRS with Direct File. This year, the Direct File program expanded to 25 states, however Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana aren't included.

wcpo

Here in the Tri-State, there are other options for free filing.

IRS Free File

You can file for free through the IRS free file. You are eligible if your adjusted gross income in 2024 is $84,000 or less.

The IRS Free File program is a partnership between the IRS and leading tax preparation software companies. According to the IRS, you must do the following to utilize IRS Free File:



Go directly to IRS.gov to choose one of the free filing options. You will not get the free service if you go directly to the partner's website.

IRS free file will lead you directly to the partner's website where you can create an account, and then prepare and file your federal return.

You will get an email when the IRS has accepted your return.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA)

"The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program helps people who, you know, may be disabled or may need some extra help," said Ashley Lichtenberg, a senior accountant with Ackermann CPA.

She said there are also resources available through VITA for people over the age of 60, people in the military or those who need language support.

Utilize free versions of filing software

Companies like H&R Block, Turbo Tax and Free Tax USA offer free versions of their software for simple tax returns.

What qualifies as a "simple return" often varies, so be sure to check the requirements before you start filing.

Do-It-Yourself Taxes: Fill out the forms manually

Sam Taube with NerdWallet said the IRS provides the forms for free filing to everyone.

"So, if you're able to completely DIY your taxes, that is another free option,” Taube said. “That said, if you just use the forms, there's no guidance or help with that, and they also don't provide state tax forms."

Lichtenberg said you should look to see if you can take advantage of itemizing.

“If you have a lot of medical expenses, one year, maybe someone in your family is sick, or you donate a lot to charity, that could be a good option for you as well," she said.

Research potential deductions

Whether you pay for childcare, contribute to a health savings account or are self-employed, there are plenty of tax breaks out there. Lisa Green Lewis, a CPA with Turbo Tax, said to simplify filing, gather all your documents for potential deductions.

"If you went to college and took a class, and you may be eligible for the lifetime learning credit and that's up to $2,000 just for one class,” she said.

The deadline to file your taxes is Tuesday, April 15. Lichtenberg said it's very important not to wait until the last minute to file, as it's going to make it more stressful. You want to give yourself plenty of time to go through everything, so that way you don't waste your money.

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



Follow Taylor:

For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com