Simple changes that can slash your summer electric bills

Memorial Day is the unofficial start to summer, which means warmer weather is on the way.

Yet, as many Americans are tightening their budgets this year, you can’t skip your electric bill.

And with rising rates in many areas, it could be bigger than ever, depending on how hot the summer gets.

There are some simple things you can do, however, to save money on energy costs.

Nathan Schulter, Content Manager with the Home Energy Club provides several easy tips.



Adjust your thermostat



Switch to LED light bulbs



Take appliances off “standby” mode



Change your laundry habits



Have a professional AC tuneup

Adjusting your thermostat

The Department of Energy estimates that you can save 10% on your energy usage by adjusting your thermostat by 7 to 10 degrees for just 8 hours a day.

The best way is to set your temperature on a timer.

If you're out of the house, bump it up to 82, Schulter said.

“If you're in the house, don't put it down to 72, put it somewhere closer to 77, 78, and that'll keep it relatively comfortable, but it won't have to work as hard to keep the house cozy.”

Schulter also recommends using a ceiling fan to help circulate the air. It makes you feel cooler, without turning the temperature any lower.

Watch as an energy expert shows ways to slash your summer electric bills:

Slash your electric bills this summer

Light bulb and other in-house changes

Another tip is to switch all of the light bulbs in your home to LED, which can reduce your energy costs by over 25%. Even if you are using CFL bulbs from a few years ago, an LED will use much less electricity.

Schulter also says to watch out for what he calls “energy vampires.”

These are appliances and electronics that remain on standby mode, such as your coffee pot or video game system. They are quick to turn on, but they’re drawing power when they aren’t being used.

Changing your laundry habits will help too, according to Schulter.

“If you're running a load of laundry, consider washing it on cold instead of warm,” he said. Not having to run the hot water heater will save on energy usage. “Where possible, hang dry your laundry if you can.”

How an AC tuneup can help

This is a busy time of year for A/C technicians like Rob Evans of Apollo Home, as consumers crank up their air conditioning.

His best advice is not to skip an annual tune up on your system or you could be in for trouble. He says it is money well spent.

"Things can clog, things can break, things can freeze," he said. “You want to make sure it has the right amount of refrigerant in it, make sure it's running as efficient as possible."

Evans also recommends changing your air filter every couple of months. Check it frequently, and if it looks dusty, replace it.

Low coolant or clogged filters will result in a much higher cooling bill, according to Evans.

That way, you don’t waste your money.

