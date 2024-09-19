Should you upgrade to an iPhone 16, or just replace your old phone's battery?

Apple's newest phone — the iPhone 16 — is finally going on sale.

In the coming weeks, millions of people will be upgrading for its improved camera and upcoming AI capabilities.

But do you really need to upgrade? Or could a $75 fix keep your old phone working fine for another two years?

Montalee Berry said she gets a brand new phone when her battery won't hold a charge.

"Typically you want a better quality camera," she said, "so I just end up getting a new phone."

So does Trevor Booth.

"I'd probably buy a whole new phone honestly," he said.

Man saves almost $800 with simple cleanup

But if the phone is in good shape, a simple battery swap for around $75 could save you hundreds of dollars.

Or a simple repair might give it another year of life, as John Vallandingham learned.

The Florence, KY man almost bought a new phone when his old one couldn't be charged anymore.

"It wouldn't charge. It wouldn't hold the plug to charge anymore, it would just slip out and fall on the floor," he told us.

So Vallandingham went to his provider, where he says a salesman suggested he buy a new $800 phone.

But before he did that, he decided to visit a local phone repair shop, where he was stunned to find out his charging port just needed a cleaning.

"They took the phone apart and cleaned this port out with a brush and a file," he said. "Charged me $35."

He had no need for a new phone after all.

Which phones can still be updated?

Bashar Alvustani, owner of Wireless Technologies in Clifton, says a simple cleaning, screen replacement or $75 battery replacement can add at least another year to almost any phone.

"You can change the battery and you'll be OK with that," he said.

One exception: He says any iPhone older than a 12 may not be worth fixing up any more, because it will run slow, or will soon lose Apple support.

"When you compare between an 11 and 12, you can tell the difference," he said, explaining that most iPhone X's or 11's will no longer run at good speeds for most people.

But if you have an iPhone 12 or newer, a simple cleanup at a local shop may mean you don't have to upgrade to a 16 just yet, so you don't waste your money.

_________________________________

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



Follow Taylor:

For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com