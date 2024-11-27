Shop smarter, not harder: How AI tools can make shopping easier

Black Friday shopping certainly looks different now than it did in the past.

There’s no more waiting in lines in the middle of the night to save some money. Now, AI tools are available at your fingertips to help you with your holiday shopping.

Technology is making shopping for deals even easier, and many times you don't even have to leave your couch.

"It is kind of sad I do miss the old getting up at 4:00 in the morning and standing in line,” said shopper Jennifer Turner. “There was just kind of something fun about that."

Black Friday may have fewer lines and less chaos than it used to, but now there's technology to help you save time and money on your shopping.

"They can get all the stuff they need days in advance, not to worry about those, Black Friday crowds anymore,” said Walmart regional manager Matt Goans. “They can order it the same day and have it delivered same day or within the next day. It's that convenient now."

AI is making it even easier to do your holiday shopping this year. With Google Lens, you can scan any product you're looking at in the store and it will bring up a list of how much the item costs at other stores. It makes it easy to compare prices quickly on your phone before you buy.

The vice president for Google Shopping told Good Morning America the number one thing people think about when shopping during the holidays is the price.

Google Lens lets shoppers know about the best time and place to buy. All you need is the Google app to utilize the feature.

I put it to the test at Walmart this week. I scanned a "Moana 2" toy with Google Lens. It instantly brought up the same toy and its prices at Walmart, the Disney store, Amazon and Target.

The holidays are full of joy, but of course, it can also come with some stress, like when it comes to deciding what gifts to get for everyone on your list. Walmart now has AI tools to help with that, too.

"If you're looking for that gift, for that certain someone, you can use the Walmart app, and there's an AI-generated search tool you can use,” Goans said. “So if you're looking for like your grandkids or your kids or your aunt or uncle, you're not sure what to get them, a compiled list available on Walmart app to look at what those popular gifts may be."

Walmart said its new AI features are transforming the holiday shopping experience. This year you can spend more time with your loved ones, and less time searching for deals, so you don't waste your money.

