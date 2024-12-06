Shipping deadlines to know, or you may have to pay a lot more this year

Now that you've shopped the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, it's time to get those gifts wrapped and shipped.

With shipping prices higher than ever this year, it’s important not to wait much longer.

At shipping stores like Safe Ship, General Manager Mason McCarty is urging customers to send their gifts ASAP.

"We want to see you soon, rather than being late," he said. "It’s going to cost a lot more to ship the week of the 23rd than it will the week of the 18th."

McCarty says late customers are often shocked by the fees they face just before Christmas, with charges that can be double or more than what they would have paid a week earlier.

"I've seen a package go from $25 to $150 for overnight shipping," he said.

Shipping Deadlines to Know

Here are some key shipping deadlines to ensure gifts arrive by Christmas Eve:



December 13: Last day to ship using FedEx Ground Economy



December 18: Cutoff for USPS Ground Advantage Service



December 19: Last day for USPS Priority Mail and UPS 3-Day Select



For UPS Ground, check online based on your location.

Last Chance for Free Shipping

Consumer Reports' Deals Editor Samantha Gordon offers one last opportunity to get holiday orders sent on time and save some money in the process.

It’s called Free Shipping Day, which takes place on December 14.

"This is when a lot of retailers will offer free shipping with a guarantee that products will arrive by Christmas Eve," Gordon said. "After that, you run the risk of things not arriving on time."

Of course, you can always have gifts sent directly to family members from many retailers to avoid the extra shipping charge.

Ashley Volbrecht, who runs a mobile fashion boutique called TruckShop, also advises customers to ship their gifts now.

"You want to make sure you have it well before Christmas," she said. "The earlier, the better."

Finally, be cautious with standard mail this time of year.

Be sure to use a service that provides tracking every step of the way, so you don't waste your money.

