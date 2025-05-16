Seeing higher prices for concerts, games? FTC bans hidden fees in new consumer protection rule

No more surprises at checkout. The price you see first is now the price you'll pay for concert tickets, sporting events and vacation rentals.

The new hidden fees rule took effect this week. FTC attorney Stacy Cammarano said the rule ends years of consumer frustration with last-minute charges.

"This is a solution to a long-term problem," Cammarano said. "The FTC heard from thousands of consumers that they were frustrated with trying to buy tickets to an event, only to be hit with expensive and often mysterious fees when they went to pay."

Customers have battled these hidden costs for years.

In 2022, Debbie Wright shared her frustration while searching for a mountain getaway.

"The fees were ridiculous!" Wright said.

Wright spotted what looked like a bargain cabin on VRBO, until she clicked through.

"Next thing we know, we are looking at $175 and $200 a night," Wright said.

That bait-and-switch pricing stops now. Cammarano said all those extra fees that were normally hidden must appear in the initial price before taxes.

"Consumers will now have the whole truth about prices and fees when they're shopping for tickets and when they're trying to decide where to stay when they're traveling," Cammarano said.

Now, if you go to purchase a ticket on Ticketmaster, you're met with a pop-up message about the new all-in pricing. The price you see online will be the ticket's cost up front, including any service fees.

I asked Cammarano if this would actually save you money.

"The rule doesn't dictate how much businesses can charge for tickets or for hotel stays," Cammarano said. "It requires them to be honest about the price."

The rule casts a wide net, covering both online and in-person purchases, direct sellers and third-party resellers.

But businesses can still reveal certain charges later in your shopping journey, as long as it's before you confirm payment, like:



Government taxes

Shipping costs

Optional add-on products

If you spot a company still hiding fees, there's a way to fight back.

"Consumers that see a business that's using hidden fees can report it at reportfraud.gov, and the FTC will investigate those claims," Cammarano said.

The FTC isn't playing around. Businesses violating this rule face potential fines of up to $51,000 per violation.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

