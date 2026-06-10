CINCINNATI — Summer produce is arriving on Tri-State grocery store shelves, but some items are better deals than others right now. Here is what to buy — and what to pass on — so you don't waste your money.

Here is a complete breakdown of what is worth buying this week at Kroger, Aldi and Meijer — and what you should leave on the shelf.

WATCH: We break down the best and worst items to purchase at the grocery store

Seasonal produce deals worth buying right now, what's worth skipping

What to buy right now

Melons — 2 for $5 at Kroger

Watermelon, cantaloupe and honeydew are moving into peak summer season. That means better supply, sweeter fruit and lower prices are ahead. Some stores are already pushing deals to move product. At Kroger, melons are currently two for $5.

Raspberries and blackberries — as low as $1.49

Berries like raspberries and blackberries are typically among the more expensive items in the produce aisle. They are delicate, spoil quickly and require careful handling through transport — all of which drives up the cost. Right now, however, prices have dropped to some of the lowest levels shoppers will see all year. At Kroger, both raspberries and blackberries are about $2 each. At Aldi, blackberries are just $1.49.

Asparagus — $1.99 a pound at Kroger and Meijer

Asparagus is in a strong seasonal window right now. When supply is high, prices drop, and that is exactly what is happening. At both Kroger and Meijer, asparagus is currently about $1.99 a pound, making it one of the best vegetable values in the store this week.

Strawberries — as low as $2.35 a pound

Strawberries are seeing a strong summer supply right now, and prices reflect it. At Aldi, a one-pound package is about $2.35. At Kroger, a two-pound pack is $5.99 — which works out to about $3 a pound. Buying the larger pack at Kroger is a strong value move if your household can use the extra volume before they spoil.

What to skip for now

Not everything in the produce aisle is a deal this week. Some items remain expensive due to supply constraints, import costs and high demand.

Cherries — about $4.99 a pound at Kroger

Cherries stay more expensive because they have a short harvest window, high summer demand and limited supply that can change quickly with the weather. Right now, a bag is about $4.99 a pound at Kroger.

Kiwi — about $5 per package

Kiwi is a higher-priced item because it is an imported fruit that is not locally seasonal. Shipping, handling and long-distance transportation keep prices around $5 per package at Kroger.

The Ohio Farm Bureau offers a tool that lets you check what produce is in season each month. It is an easy way to find fresher produce and make your money go further at the grocery store.

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