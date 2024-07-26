Watch Now
MoneyConsumerDon't Waste Your Money

Actions

Scammers using CrowdStrike outage to target PC users

Claim you have a computer problem that needs repairing
The Crowdstrike IT outage is finally getting resolved, but scammers are now targeting computer users claiming they still have a serious problem with their PC. What to watch for and how to avoid being scammed.
Computer typing woman work online hack
Posted at
and last updated

The global CrowdStrike outage earlier this month impacted millions of people and their computers.

Most of the issues that developed — such as thousands of canceled airline flights — have now been fixed.

But security experts worry scammers will now view this as an opportunity to strike you.

Amy Nofziger from AARP's Fraud Watch Network worries about scammers cashing in on the meltdown.

"We know the scammers are following the headlines," she said.

"Scammers will contact people pretending to be doing a good deed, and pretending [to] be your computer company, and saying, 'hey, you heard about CrowdStrike. We can help you,'" she said.

Tech support scams easy to fall for

Stephanie Golden and Jennifer Jansen fell victim to classic tech support scams in the past and told us at the time how criminals pretended to fix a computer problem, but stole money instead.

After a malware attack resulted in a pop-up warning on her Mac, Golden explained that a fake Apple customer service representative told her to buy iTunes gift cards to make repairs.

"I listened because they make you feel so scared," she told us. "Your emotions kind of take over."

In the meantime, Jansen said a fake customer service rep requested remote access to her computer, which is a huge red flag.

"I let them go into my computer, where they could actually do everything from inside my computer," she said.

That's where scammers scoop up your personal information, from credit card numbers to tax documents.

So how do you protect yourself?

AARP said to avoid a tech support scam:

  • Never call phone numbers that appear in pop-ups on your screen.
  • Ignore unsolicited calls, emails or texts telling you there's a problem with your device, or that it has a virus.
  • When in doubt, shut your device down.

"They're gonna get you frenzied and worried that your computer is at risk," Nofziger said.
And that point, you can easily fall for what they are telling you.

If you've been targeted, report it to local law enforcement, the state Attorney General's Office or AARP's fraud watch network helpline.

So don't waste your money.

________________________

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:

For more consumer news and money-saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com

More Don't Waste Your Money news:
Comparing prices of school supplies ahead of back-to-school season Everything to know about Ohio's Sales Tax Holiday 2024 Here are 3 ways NKU students can save money this school year

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
dwym-480x360.png

Don't Waste Your Money

Have a problem?
Send me an email, at jmatarese@wcpo.com or message me on Facebook.