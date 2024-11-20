Scammers are taking advantage of holiday shoppers: Here are the red flags you should watch out for

CINCINNATI — The holiday shopping season is underway, but the scams this time of year are just as huge as the deals.

Chances are, you're gearing up to get gifts for everyone on your list in the coming weeks. Before clicking on some out-of-this-world discount or responding to a message about a specific package, here are some scams to be aware of.

Eric Schwartz was recently targeted by a fake delivery message.

"I noticed it was from the USPS,” Schwartz said.

"Your package arrived at the warehouse but could not be delivered due to incomplete address information," the text message read.

The Better Business Bureau said these kinds of delivery scams can also involve fake "missed delivery" tags.

Scammers place a note on your door claiming they're having trouble delivering your package. They ask you to call a phone number to reschedule your delivery, but it's really just to get your personal information.

The BBB encourages people to keep track of what they order and never respond to unexpected texts.

"You don't want to click on anything if you don't know where it came from, because that could be putting information on your phone, on your device, wherever you're clicking it from," the BBB's Christine Haley said.

If you're waiting for a delivery, go directly to the delivery service's website instead to check on the status of your order.

Shopping on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram is also becoming more common, but the BBB says social media ads can sometimes be misleading.

Customers have reported receiving products that are much different than advertised or, in some cases, they haven't received a package at all.

“Do your research. Go back and find out where the business is located, and make sure that there's reviews out there,” Haley said. “See what other people are saying about this type of product or business."

Here's what you need to look out for when it comes to counterfeit products.

If the item is priced significantly lower than other retailers are charging.

If the advertisement has spelling errors or low-quality images.

If the company's “About Us” or “Contact Us” section only has a way to contact through an online form.

The BBB recommends always making online purchases with a credit card. Dealing with fraudulent charges and hopefully getting your money back is much easier this way.

You should be suspicious of social media ads for super low-priced holiday gifts. Make sure you are dealing with a legitimate company, so you don’t waste your money.

