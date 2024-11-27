Save on your holiday cards with these top-rated card services

From the envelopes to the very last stamp, the cost of sending holiday cards adds up fast.

Some are simple cards with a basic holiday message, and they can be a good way to save money.

But personalized cards, with family photos, or a fold-out format, can come with add-ons that quickly cost a lot more than you expected.

So what can you do?

Shop local for memorable, unique cards

If you are tired of the same old-same old when it comes to Christmas cards, consider shopping local.

At a recent holiday craft market, we found Jen Jordan and her son Jakob building a card business, Cards by Jakob, out of something he started doing for fun.

"He designs them all," Jordan said, showing off dozens of holiday cards. "He spends 3, 4, 5 hours on each one."

Jakob is non verbal, but he expresses himself with intricate, colorful drawings, of birds, snowmen, and other holiday themes.

And every buyer gets something unique.

"The beauty is there is so much love that goes into the cards that Jakob produces," Jordan said, "and people feel it."

Save on photo cards

Buying cards at a local shop, or even the dollar store, can save money.

But what if you prefer sending personalized cards with family photos?

That is where costs can add up fast.

Consumer Reports just evaluated ten popular holiday card services to help you choose the right cards for your budget.

Lisa Fogarty said "there really is a major difference when you see the cards at the end of the process."

Of the 10 services they ordered from, Consumer Reports gave Tinyprints by Shutterfly the top spot in terms of quality.

But Fogarty says just 25 cards at TinyPrints cost nearly $110.

Their best mid-priced option, Nations Photo Lab, drops to $46 for the same number of cards.

"But you're really getting amazing quality for the price," she said, "and you're saving some money in the process."

For even bigger savings, Consumer Reports rated Staples the most convenient, at around $30, but says you’re sacrificing photo and paper quality.

When choosing a card service, Fogarty recommends:



Checking websites frequently for sales and discount codes.

Giving up some of the extras, like address printing, unless they’re offered for free.

Lastly, she cautions you to order early enough so you have time to mail out your cards.

Running late? You may want to visit a store that prints on site.

"Those companies like Staples and Walmart exist so that you have that convenience of picking up those cards on the same day sometimes," she said.

Plus at small stores, you support local artists like Jakob Jordan.

That way you don't send out the same card as everyone else.

And you don't waste your money.

